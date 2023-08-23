Streamline process of adding a husband’s name

In Uganda, the process of adding a husband’s name to a wife’s has been marred by bureaucracy and paperwork, creating a frustrating and time-consuming experience. As someone who recently went through this process, I can attest to the need for improvements that prioritise the customer experience and streamline the procedure. Additionally, in light of the pressing issue of climate change, it is crucial that these procedures are modernised and digitised to reduce their environmental impact.

The journey of adding my husband’s name to mine began with numerous questions and uncertainties. Some friends and paid legal counsels voiced their opposition to this practice, citing the importance of maternal lineage and the concept of “becoming one” as a myth. However, with the unwavering support of my husband, we firmly believe in the freedom to choose and the significance of open communication in our relationship. It became apparent that there is no universal approach to changing one’s surname in marriage, and each couple should be able to make their own decision without unnecessary barriers.

One glaring issue I encountered during the name change process was the assumption that the wife has the sole responsibility for initiating and completing the necessary steps. This unequal burden placed by the government on one partner is unfair and reinforces gender stereotypes. I am grateful for my supportive husband, but it raises the question of why one person is often expected to bear the weight of this process by law. A more equitable approach should be adopted, where both partners can actively participate in the process.

To tackle these challenges, I propose that the government introduces a customer-centric and user-friendly online portal or mobile application specifically designed for adding a husband’s name. This digital platform would empower individuals to complete forms, attach the necessary documents for verification, and validate their submissions in real-time. By eliminating the need for physical visits and long queues. It would enhance transparency by providing unique reference numbers to track progress and receive timely updates through email or SMS notifications.

In order to achieve a seamless and efficient name change process, collaboration between government agencies, particularly, the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), and the passport office, is vital. By ensuring seamless data sharing and process alignment from URSB, redundant information submission can be avoided, further enhancing the efficiency of the process.

Unfortunately, my personal experience during the name change process involved additional costs and frustration. I had to go through the lengthy process of deed poll submission and multiple declarations, as errors were made that required me to redo the declaration for the correct name order. This resulted in paying twice for the NIRA and passport office fees thereby adding unnecessary complications to the process. These instances highlight the need for a more streamlined and efficient system that minimises errors and reduces the financial burden on individuals.

Moreover, as we strive to improve government processes, we must also consider the environmental impact. By digitizing and streamlining procedures, we can significantly reduce the use of paper and other resources, thereby contributing to efforts in combating climate change. Climate change is a pressing issue that affects us all, and every effort to minimise our carbon footprint counts.

The process of adding a husband’s name in Uganda requires a customer-centric approach that emphasises efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity. By embracing technology and collaboration among government agencies, the name change process can be streamlined to save time, effort, and resources. It is crucial to address the discrepancies between agencies, particularly URSB, by digitizing their processes and aligning them with the customer journey. Feedback and continuous improvement are essential for creating a more streamlined and customer-friendly experience.

What would it take to reimagine the journey of adding a husband’s name and work towards a more efficient, inclusive, and climate-conscious future?

Ms Joan Ntabadde Kyeyune is a customer experience expert.