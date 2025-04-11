Street children; Let’s amplify their voices

As the world prepares to mark International Day for Street Children 2025, advocates are calling for a shift in focus from mere awareness to meaningful action. This year's theme, "Child Participation," highlights the need to listen to and empower street children, recognizing their fundamental right to participate in decisions that affect their lives.

Street children are often invisible, their voices silenced by societal neglect and systemic failures. Despite being experts in their own experiences, they are rarely given the opportunity to contribute to solutions that directly affect their lives.

It's time to challenge this status quo and create platforms where street children can actively participate in decision-making processes. One of the four principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) is the "Right to express a view".

This principle is also clarified by the UN General Comment No.12 to be understood as the right of children to participate.

To truly prioritize child participation, organizations and governments must create platforms where street children can participate in decision-making processes, provide resources and training to empower them, challenge stigma and discrimination, and support media initiatives and community forums that showcase their perspectives and talents.

Child participation is not just a moral imperative; it's also essential for creating effective and sustainable solutions. By prioritizing child participation, we respect the inherent dignity and rights of street children, lead to more effective and sustainable solutions, foster a sense of ownership and agency, and empower children to become agents of change.

The call to action is clear: governments, organizations, and individuals must work together to develop and effect policies that prioritize child participation, fund programs that empower children in street situations, and support community initiatives that create safe spaces for children's voices.

It is also key to put into consideration the "Child-Friendly Cities" initiative of UNICEF, since we find most street connected children in the cities and urban centres. We need to move beyond awareness and into action.

Let's create a world where every street child has the opportunity to be heard, valued, and empowered. As the world marks International Day for Street Children 2025, let's make it a turning point, where the voices of street children are finally amplified and their rights are fully realized.

Mr Sanyu Roberts is a a street children rights advocate



