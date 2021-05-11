Strengthen the principles of ubuntu

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Uganda’s national vision conveys an aspiration to become a modern society by 2040, the global agenda provides Uganda with a pathway to accelerate action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, and now we have a roadmap for the next five years in the National Development Plan III, which rightly focuses on improving the quality of life of households across the nation without destroying the environment.

Uganda is currently faced with the impact of Covid-19 on the social and economic situation of the most vulnerable, the impact of climate change on the frequency and scale of natural disasters, the impact of rapid population growth including the need to improve participation of the youth in the economy as well as the impact of increasing incidents of excessive force and corruption on the morale of the population.

We must promote peace, justice and strong institutions if we are to encourage innovation, support development and promote adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures against Covid-19 by all. We need to enhance accountability, promote transparency and develop a new code of citizenship. We can begin by identifying positive cultural values and universal principles promoting the concept of Ubuntu – our shared humanity and its equivalent across the various communities in Uganda.

This rich cultural value system espouses tolerance, social cohesion, honesty, mutual understanding, and hard work among others. These local values of global relevance must inform socio-economic transformation, peace and justice as well as law and order. Ugandans regardless of ethnic heritage, religion, gender or age must be able to contribute to the prosperity of their households without fear of falling victims to excesses, discrimination or targeted violence. Every life matters. On January 14, Uganda went to the polls to elect the President and Members of Parliament. While election day was peaceful, the incidences of violence prior to the elections led to some apprehension, dismay and worry. Promises by government to conduct fact finding investigations were welcomed, the findings need to be shared promptly including any action taken against errant members of the security forces and citizens found guilty of attacks against the State.

Accountability, reconciliation and corrective action are key to rebuild trust in governance systems and to help the nation avoid returning to the episodes of uncertainty and fear of its past. We would also like to thank other actors who worked to contribute to the peaceful elections including cultural and religious leaders and civil society organisations. Their messages continued to be disseminated through various media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Trending as #Peace1stUganda, the messages elicited discussions on the value of peace and created a momentum for other stakeholders to share their own peace messages . There are still simmering tensions, people looking for answers, others spreading misinformation, hate speech and incitement. Intolerance and abuse are rising on social media platforms and spilling into communities and homes.

While Uganda is not likely to reach extremes, we must not take the peace we have for granted.

As Uganda implements the National Development Plan III and the SDGs, fostering socio-economic transformation, peace and justice, there is an opportunity to redefine the relationship between citizens and the State, to promote social cohesion and inclusive development.

With over 70 per cent of Uganda’s 42 million inhabitants below 30 years, ensuring youth leaders in the public and private sectors are able to contribute to national transformation safely and in dignity is critical. There can be no development without peace and neither can there be peace without development and access to justice. We must place equal attention on identifying breaches of trust as we do on corrective and disciplinary action.

Sustaining peace, justice, human rights and development is a shared responsibility. This requires close monitoring on promises made to address allegations of abuse of power, of compensation to victims of excessive force and of commitments made to reinforce national institutions, systems and initiatives aimed at enhancing civic space and creating an enabling environment for socio-economic transformation, peace and justice.

We appeal to all elected leaders to prioritise and dedicate their new term of office to focus on national healing, peace and reconciliation.

This article was jointly written by Rosa Malango UN resident coordinator and Victor Ochen, UN Global Ambassador for Peace.