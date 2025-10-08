Strengthen wetland conservation

Wetland conservation is the practice of protecting, managing, and restoring wetlands so they can maintain their ecological functions and continue providing benefits to humans and wildlife.

According to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), wetlands cover about 13 percent of Uganda’s land area.

The same report indicates that Uganda lost roughly 7,500 square kilometres (about 750,000 hectares) of wetlands between 2000 and 2021 — a reduction that represents nearly a quarter of the country’s historical wetland cover.

Other government estimates put current coverage at between 8 and 13 percent, depending on the year and method used. This degradation has been driven mainly by human activities such as subsistence and commercial farming, sand mining, brick-making, and urban expansion. While these activities create short-term livelihoods, they undermine long-term resilience by threatening biodiversity, worsening floods, and polluting water bodies like Lake Victoria and River Nile.

Recognising the seriousness of wetland loss, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and other stakeholders have stepped up interventions. These include public awareness campaigns through radio talk shows, posters, and community sensitisation meetings. School outreach programmes are nurturing environmental awareness among young people, while enforcement actions such as evictions of encroachers have been carried out in some wetland areas

For wetland protection to be sustainable, the conversation must go beyond top-down enforcement and occasional awareness drives.

Communities at the frontline of wetland use need to become champions of conservation. This requires creative, culturally relevant, and participatory approaches.

First, community radio campaigns in local languages can help reach rural households that depend heavily on wetlands. Radio remains the most accessible medium in Uganda, and localised programmes can foster dialogue and ownership. Second, religious leaders who command influence across faiths should integrate conservation messages into sermons. Framing wetland protection as a moral and spiritual duty can inspire behavioural change. As stewards of creation, believers can be reminded that “we are our brother’s and nature’s keepers.”

Third, partnerships with telecommunication companies could embed conservation messages into daily life through caller tunes, SMS alerts, and mobile ringtones. Such innovations make environmental awareness constant and inescapable. Fourth, whistle-blower community networks should be encouraged, with small incentives or recognition for reporting illegal wetland encroachment. Local monitoring is often more effective than distant enforcement agencies.Lastly, the government should provide alternative livelihood options for wetland-dependent communities. Promoting eco-tourism, fish farming outside wetlands, and climate-smart agriculture can reduce pressure on fragile ecosystems while still supporting livelihoods.

In summary, wetlands are more than patches of swampy land; they are Uganda’s life-support systems. They regulate water, provide food, store carbon, and sustain biodiversity.

Allowing them to disappear unchecked is not just an environmental loss — it is a threat to national food security, health, and climate resilience.

Strengthening wetland conservation requires a shift from isolated interventions to inclusive, community-driven strategies backed by strong policy enforcement.

Ms Hilda Nakijoba, Master in Business Administration.




