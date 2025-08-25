Strengthening Africa’s structural transformation

Structural transformation in Africa is taking place, albeit at a slow pace. This raises the question of why, despite economic growth, transformation has been slow, and what can be done to shift workers and other resources from low to high-productivity activities and sectors across countries in Africa.

For instance, the process involves shifting resources and labour from low-value-added activities and sectors to higher-value-added ones. In Africa, agriculture accounts, on average, for over half of total employment and one-fifth of gross domestic product (GDP).

However, Africa continues to experience slow growth in agricultural productivity at an average annual total factor productivity (TFP) growth of 0.37 percent, lower than the global TFP of 0.74 percent, according to the global agricultural productivity report for 2024.

Africa is currently at the bottom of global agricultural value chains, exporting goods with very little or no processing, indicating that little structural transformation has taken place in this sector.

Even though services already play an important role in many African countries, there are encouraging signs that they could be developed further. There is still room for the sector to grow, especially as it remains heavily concentrated in low-value-added informal services. The slower rate of structural transformation continues to hold back economic growth in Africa.

For instance, in 2020, Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy contracted by two percent due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, rebounding to 4.3 percent in 2021 before declining to 4.1 percent in 2022 and 3.8 percent in 2023 due to geopolitical conflicts.

Looking ahead, sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth is forecast to decline from 4.0 percent in 2024 to 3.8 percent in 2025, according to the latest economic forecast by the IMF. The economic fundamentals of most African economies, such as economic structure, have remained largely unchanged over the last three decades, creating a significant concern for the continent’s capacity to withstand and recover from economic shocks that continue to hit the global economy.

We need to develop strategies that enable countries to transition to a state where the magnitude and recurrence of shocks are minimised through mitigative and adaptive actions, while building resilience that alleviates the impacts of shocks and accelerates recovery.

This is because global crises have become a new normal. Successive shocks have had scarring effects, making it difficult for African economies to recover fully even after a short-lived shock.

African countries can draw inspiration from the Asian tigers, who initiated their development with agricultural intensification to boost productivity, transitioned to light manufacturing rooted in agriculture, and ultimately progressed to sophisticated manufacturing.

Achieving sustainable growth and building resilience requires structural transformation through smart industrial policies. The current global economic architecture presents opportunities for African countries to leapfrog and accelerate industrialisation by carefully practicing what has worked elsewhere and adapting it to local conditions.

Additionally, Africa needs to promote its regional value chain and leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to build enormous resilience to shocks and provide opportunities for accelerating Africa’s drive toward industrialization and agricultural transformation.

Relatedly, experience both within and outside Africa suggests that raising agricultural productivity will need to be an important part of the answer.

To secure Africa’s destiny, we must invest boldly in resilience, embrace structural transformation, and foster development. With strategic interventions, Africa can transition from vulnerability to strength, building resilient economies that withstand shocks and empowering its people to thrive.

Mr Bob Twinomugisha is a Senior Economist, Macroeconomics and Trade, Uganda Development Bank Ltd.




