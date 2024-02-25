Stretching starts growth process

Some 173 years ago, London industrialist Steven Perry was granted the patent for production of elastic bands. He is considered to be the inventor of the rubber band. Most of us are very familiar with the rubber band. I remember as a child there were so many games that we enjoyed using rubber bands.

You might be wondering why I am talking about the rubber band. In the last articles, we discussed the goal setting process, creating good habits that stick, and what is holding us back. Let us finish with a discussion about how stretching is the beginning of the growth process.

In the book The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth, American author John Maxwell shares the law of the rubber band, which states: “Growth stops when you lose the tension between where you are and where you can be.”

Let us sit with this statement. Most people have used or are familiar with the rubber band. So, the question at hand is when is a rubber band of value? There is only one value of a rubber band, and we see it only when stretched. The moment it is stretched, we begin to see many potential uses for it.

In my view, this is not only true for rubber bands, but for us as human beings. Our growth begins when we are being stretched, which is at the end of our comfort zone. This is basically what the law of the rubber band states.

When we live in our comfort zone, there is no tension. We are not experiencing life as it could be, or to its fullness. However, when we stretch, then we get outside our comfort zone and begin to move towards where we can be.

Living outside our comfort zone is like stretching and exercising our muscles. Building stronger muscles requires stretching and exercising so that we get a different result than we had before. If we do not stretch, then we are like the rubber band lying there, full of value and potential that is not being harnessed.

Let me share a short story. At my workplace, I work with great people. However, I also come across some people who could be categorised as average. Bear with me here, I’m not passing judgment because after conversing with these people, I learned this was a choice they made.

The reason I mentioned it is because they chose to stay working in the same position at the same level for their entire professional career. Nothing wrong with this, however, in my view, this is a good example of one living in a comfort zone. Trust me, there are areas in my life that I am aware I am living in my comfort zone because of the choices I make.

However, when it comes to leadership, personal growth, and development, I have made it intentional to stretch. This is because I do not want to be average. I have heard John teaching that, “Average people want you to stay average.”

I am learning to make choices that keep me from staying average and sharing my experiences with the hope that they help somebody else go beyond average. If we are intentional on obtaining different results, then we cannot be average people and live in our comfort zone.

Getting back to the law of the rubber band, if we are not stretching and getting into the discomfort zones, then our results will be average. However, if we want to grow and be where we can be, we have to stretch.

I am learning that there are two areas we want to be stretched, that is, in our abilities and our giftedness. For the majority, this would be our areas of strength. We want to start by stretching in areas of strength because when we are being stretched in our areas of strength, we get challenged.

However, if we attempt to stretch in our areas of weakness, we may become intimidated, give up, and get back into the comfort zone.

Remember, life begins when we are at the end of our comfort zone. Be intentional on feeling the stretch and become more than average.

I believe in you, in virtue and wisdom lead the world.