Succession planning still relevant for leaders in Uganda

By Fr Joseph Mukiibi More by this Author

Uganda has just concluded her General Election for political leaders. Orderly transfers of power through credible elections are a sign of good governance and leadership and thus, are the litmus test for liberal democracies. This is part of the democratisation process.

However, if good governance is to contribute to the growth and development of a country in a patriotic mode, leaders must pay particular attention to the detail of leadership succession planning and management. Succession planning is a term usually applied by business executives. In politics, however, usually, we think of the concession of electoral or parliamentary defeat by a ruling regime and its handing the reins of power to the leader(s) of Opposition. Leadership succession deals with the change of leadership within a party or a coalition, which can be a more convoluted process and subject to passions less public, but not less intense. Therefore, if political leaders borrow a leaf from the succession planning process in the business world for the smooth transition and operation, it will still be good governance.

Planned Succession is critical to the future and long-term health of the nation through ministries, constituencies, municipalities, town councils and many others. In this, new representatives receive sufficient depth and experience to take over the leadership in the country when the incumbent retires. It is absurd when a new leader has to take over and transition is seldom smooth.

Strategically, many organisations fail to comprehend that current and future success is heavily based on having the right leaders in the right roles at the same time. Once this is addressed, proactivity and institutional integrity, are realised for the country. On the other hand, smooth successions can increase the performance, legitimacy and stability of a given reign!

The role of incumbents is to engage and involve in discussions with the newly elected political leaders, who would take over from them. Political incumbents should at any cost be willing to share the limelight to help successors develop their skills, and in doing so, it enhances their own reputation. In political and civil leadership, there is a temptation of indispensability by incumbents. Humility is the only guide to incumbents and new leaders for effective representation.

Mindful of building effective political leadership pipeline, it develops the skills needed to maintain a forward-looking trajectory, which automatically makes your constituency prosper and every good decision. Leadership succession process identifies potential and promoted development, gives valuable insight into the workforce, avoids transition shortcomings, ensures the availability of potential future political leaders, competitive advantage for the constituency, an approach to change management, general job analysis and the like!

Advertisement

In politics of global economy, leadership succession planning takes relative dynamics! Uganda has to adapt herself, especially with the newly elected political leaders. Cognisant of the General Election resulting in a huge Parliament and public offices, there is current uncertainty about the future leadership in certain public offices and this needs critique. Although well-organised succession planning for many organisations is still a relatively new concept, many nations are adopting it. In the business world, organisations concretely know that absence of a succession planning strategy is poor leadership! Therefore, in this vein, political leaders could learn from business executives on the need to prepare the newly elected leaders on representative knowledge before their new public offices for our country.

In clear terms, the requirements to be a leader in public office could be different to those in the business world but the key values with focus on adequate succession planning and strategic job management apply to any leadership environment.

Political leadership is one of the highest forms of charity, because it serves the common good.

Fr Mukiibi is a priest in Kansanga Parish Kampala.

mukiibijoseph8@gmail.com