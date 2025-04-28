Sudan: 2 years later, the bleeding continues

Humanitarian workers were not spared as well, with nine feared dead. In total, over 100 people, including children and women, were killed. When this war broke out two years ago, between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), I didn’t imagine that it would lead to one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Over 13 million people have been displaced, hundreds of thousands killed, yet no end to the war is in sight. This latest attack got me reflecting on the movie Tears of the Sun, which depicts war-torn Nigeria, where Lt AK Waters (Bruce Willis) and his special forces embark on a mission to rescue an American humanitarian doctor.

As they prepare to navigate the perilous and chaotic environment, they find themselves accompanied by a diverse group of men, women, and children under the care of the Catholic parish, whom the doctor doggedly refuses to leave behind.

In a moment charged with faith and hope, Father Gianni, the Catholic priest, imparts a traditional blessing to Lt AK Waters, urging him to "Go with God!" This invocation seeks divine protection as they venture into the heart of their dangerous mission in the jungle, fleeing the war.

In response, Lt A K Waters delivers the poignant line, "God already left Africa," encapsulating a sense of abandonment and despair in the face of the unfolding atrocities and death in the country.

A similar tension mirrors the ongoing crisis in Sudan, where for two years now, conflict has raged between the Sudanese army and the RSF, resulting in thousands dead, hundreds of thousands injured, and more than 13 million forcibly displaced.

Some have sought refugee in neighbouring countries. While it can be affirmed that God has not forgotten His people, it is evident that the international community has failed and forgotten the people of Sudan.

Filippo Grandi, the UNHCR chief, has repeatedly lamented and painted a stark picture of the dire humanitarian disaster facing the Sudanese people, citing low funding levels and a marked lack of attention to the crisis.

While some local and international organisations have continued to tackle the pressing requirements for food, shelter, safe drinking water, and medical care for millions facing desperate circumstances, it also serves as a clear vote of no confidence in the purported international community, which has shown a delayed response to the crisis over the past two years.

The efficient distribution of essential humanitarian supplies also faces challenges because of widespread red tape and bureaucratic obstacles, exacerbated by the limited availability of these critical resources.

Unicef, along with various other humanitarian organisations, has sounded the alarm about the staggering repercussions of the ongoing crisis, particularly its profound impact on children.

Nearly 19 million children find themselves unable to attend school, facing the grim realities of sexual violence and abduction for forced enlistment as child soldiers. Unicef has labelled this crisis as the most severe education emergency worldwide, a catastrophe whose devastating consequences will echo through generations.

The conflict extends beyond being a menace solely to the people of Sudan; it poses a significant threat to regional stability, especially affecting neighbouring countries.

As Sudan continues to haemorrhage, with Khartoum facing devastation and the people of Darfur enduring a silent genocide, the urgent question arises: when will the international community declare 'enough is enough'?

Since this is a month of Easter, when Jesus rose from the dead as Christians believe, one can only hope for divine intervention to assist those caught in the grip of this humanitarian catastrophe.

Ivan Onapito is a PhD student at the University of Pittsburgh and Billy Graham Scholar in Humanitarian and Disaster Relief.