Suicide prevention: Silence is no longer an option

Africa faces a growing mental health and suicide crisis we can no longer ignore. Suicide has become one of the leading causes of death among young people globally, claiming more lives each year than war, homicide, or HIV/ Aids.

Suicide rates here are the highest in the world—11.2 deaths per 100,000 people compared to a global average of 9.0 (WHO, 2021).

In Uganda, an estimated 2,500–2,800 people die by suicide annually (World Bank, 2023), and one in eight lives with a mental health disorder.

Yet the country has fewer than 60 psychiatrists and just over 400 psychiatric clinical officers to serve more than 45 million people. Mental health receives less than one percent of the national health budget, leaving most people without access to care.

The crisis is especially acute among young people, who face unemployment, family breakdown, substance abuse, bullying, and social isolation.

Misconceptions persist—over 60 percent of learners hold false beliefs about mental health, and fewer than half know where to seek help.

Behind these statistics are young lives cut short, families broken, and communities left in anguish. If we remain silent, we risk losing an entire generation to stigma and preventable death.

It was in this reality that the L.I.V.E. Conference 2025 was born. Its origins were personal: during a weekly staff fellowship, two colleagues shared that each had lost a friend to suicide in the same week.

Their grief underscored the urgency— this was not a distant problem but one in our workplaces, families, and communities. That moment planted the seed for this national gathering.

The L.I.V.E. Conference—Listen. Include. Validate. Empower. Because Every Life Matters— was convened to break the silence, spark a national conversation, and bring families, youth, faith leaders, educators, policymakers, and health professionals together to seek solutions and healing.

The inaugural L.I.V.E. Conference 2025 marked Uganda’s first national platform dedicated exclusively to suicide prevention and youth mental health.

Convened on World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10, ), the conference brought together more than 400 participants— including young people, government leaders, health professionals, civil society organisations, faith leaders, academics, the media, and international partners.

Our aims were clear: Break the silence and normalise mental health care. Deliver actionable policy recommendations, including a national suicide prevention policy, and decriminalisation of attempted suicide.

Launch a youth mental health resource hub with practical support, including a toll-free helpline. Build a sustainable network of partners to carry the work forward. This vision was realised through the dedication of the organising committee, the courage of young people who shared their stories, and the support of our sponsors and partners, youth networks, and civil society organisations.

The discussions and panels raised urgent and critical issues: the trauma and stigma faced by families after suicide, the risks and opportunities of digital culture for young people, the need to expand evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), and the persistent gap between Uganda’s mental health policies and their implementation.

Our chief guest, Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, affirmed that mental health and suicide prevention are central to Uganda’s future. At its conclusion, the conference adopted five urgent national priorities to guide collective action:

• Advocate for a national suicide prevention policy.

• Decriminalisation of attempted suicide, ensuring care rather than punishment.

• Establishment of a government-funded toll-free helpline accessible nationwide.

• Expansion of government funding for mental health care in national and regional referral hospitals, schools, and workplaces, with a focus on psychosocial support across all districts

•Creation of a national youth mental health resource hub to coordinate resources, information, and community action The L.I.V.E. Conference 2025 was not just an event but the beginning of a national dialogue.

It demonstrated that mental health and suicide prevention are central to Uganda’s development, the well-being of its young people, and the hope of its future. It is only the beginning—replacing silence with listening, exclusion with inclusion, stigma with validation, and despair with empowerment.

If even one life is saved, one family finds hope, or one policy protects the vulnerable, this effort will have been worthwhile. Let us continue this work together. To listen, include, validate, and empower. Because every life matters.

Mr Andrew Rugasira is the chair of the organising committee for the L.I.V.E. Conference 2025