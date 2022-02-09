Support children to transition back to school

For most schools, January 10 was the date of re-opening. After a record two-year lockdown, children, parents, guardians, and teachers found their joy at the reopening of schools. About 15m children had been affected by school closure since March 2020.

All these parties wanted schools to resume for various reasons including better education, safety in schools, and income for the school system. Despite efforts for education continuity through online classes, physical classes for primary and secondary students have proved to be more efficient.

However, with all the thrill around school reopening, it is important to pay critical attention to children and support them to gradually transition lest parents, caregivers, and teachers lose several students that could excel along the way.

Many of the students became familiar with having their parents by their side at all times, which could lead to separation anxiety. A typical day for school would entail a child waking up at least at 5am and leaving the house between 6am and 6:45am if one is to avoid traffic. This goes for both public and private transport. For a child that has been sleeping in for two years, this time shift could be very stressful.

The children can be encouraged to sleep earlier than usual so that they are able to wake up early. During classes, there is a risk of information overload as a way of making up for the lost time. The challenge here is that teachers are dealing with students that have been away from a quick-paced kind of learning to one where they were more in control. If pushed hard, there will be many poor grades and non-enthusiastic students.

It is important to take one step at a time and increase rapidity as time goes on. If all that matters to schools are finishing the syllabus, there will be no learning but rather the completion of what needed to be taught which does not add any value to the child’s education.

Unicef advises parents to always listen to their children and take their worries seriously and talk to them about their concerns. Helping them to prepare for school on a daily basis is also helpful as well as keeping calm about their worries because depicting calm behavior yourself is important as it helps you support them better. John Tereraho, the Education lead at World Vision advises that building resilience for children requires dealing with them as unique individuals with different experiences, capacities, motivations, and aspirations.

Successful transition of any child requires close contact between the parents and the teachers and there is no mid-point for this.

The National Planning Authority (NPA) warns that up to 30 percent of students are expected not to return to school due to teenage pregnancy, early marriage, and child labour. Children in rural and poor settings were hardest hit by the closure of schools. It calls for a combined effort, therefore, to support children and keep them interested in school since most of them are still vulnerable to the aftershocks of Covid-19.

As children get back into the education system, we should be proactive but calm in supporting them in the transition lest we stand a risk of having children move from one class to another with no attained skills.