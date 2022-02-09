Prime

Support children to transition back to school

Author: Charlotte Muhwezi. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • As a we should be proactive but calm in supporting them in the transition...

For most schools, January 10 was the date of re-opening. After a record two-year lockdown, children, parents, guardians, and teachers found their joy at the reopening of schools. About 15m children had been affected by school closure since March 2020.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.