Support drowning prevention initiatives

Today, Uganda joins the global community to commemorate the International Drowning Prevention Day which was set aside by the UN General Assembly in April 2021 to raise awareness about the tragic impact of drowning and promote life-saving solutions. Drowning is a major public health issue, killing more than 300,000 people globally annually. In Uganda, it’s indicated that 3,000 people, mainly young male adults of productive age perish. Drowning is common in communities with water bodies such as lakes, rivers, and swamps but cases of drowning have also been reported in homesteads and public spaces that have swimming pools. Available statistics show that village boat accidents are responsible for 62 percent of all drowning deaths on Lake Victoria. Most of the cases are caused by overloading boats. Drowning can be prevented through policy and awareness campaigns.

On the policy front, there is need to strengthen and implement regulations on the standard of boats or water vessels. This includes the types of vessels, the number of passengers, the use of life-saving equipment, building a strong search and rescue system, among others. In most of Ugandan water ways, such measures are lacking or are minimally applied. There is need to promote swimming and water safety education as part of the national curriculum to have a generation who can swim but also be proactive about water safety. Swimming instructions can also be conducted in communities surrounded by water bodies to provide water safety skills. There is also need to fence off shores of lakes and other water bodies to create barriers that can prevent people from drowning. The government also needs to scale up provision of safe water sources to prevent the situation where communities risk it all in the name of fetching clean water deeper in water bodies.

KCCA must also construct modern covered drainage channels and manholes given the perennial flooding in Kampala City and its environs. There is need for reliable data collection mechanisms on drowning because the 3,000 cases captured by current records could be less because there are no reliable data collection methods. The only cases reported could be those captured by the Uganda police marine unit that has limited presence on water bodies. This data collection mechanism should provide avenues through which communities can report drowning cases. Reliable data is essential for planning and response. Another critical issue is the number of the Uganda police marine force. These are few and poorly facilitated to respond to the emergencies that can occur on different water bodies. At the moment, the Ministry of Works and Transport is making progress through setting up a search and rescue mechanism through construction of lighthouses on major water bodies.

According to the ministry they will be equipped with search and rescue equipment, including speed boats plus trained lifeguards. The ministry is also in the final stages of developing regulations to operationalise the Inland Water Transport Act of 2021 placing emphasis on ensuring safety of passengers. The above efforts need to be expedited through proactive actions that include provision of reliable funding. Government and other stakeholders must pay attention to drowning just like they do to road crashes. The national budget and government policies and actions must be geared towards prevention of drowning. Members of Parliament from island communities must take up the matter and advocate for the required response and actions.

Mr Kenneth Anderson Lukwago, journalist and advocate for drowning prevention.







