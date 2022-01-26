Support victims of sexual violence

  • According to the 2021 UNFPA Factsheet on Teenage Pregnancy, a total of 290,219 teenage pregnancies were recorded from January to September 2021, translating to over 32,000 every month. We are also seeing an increase in cases of sexual violence against children online since more children are accessing the internet for online learning. A recent report from UNICEF, Disrupting Harm , has shown that 40 per cent of children in Uganda aged 12–17 are internet users engaged in potentially risky behaviour including sharing nude pictures. The report also shows that many children go on to physically meet the people they connect with online, some of whom might be dangerous.

Uganda is facing an inexcusable wave of increased cases of sexual violence against children. According to the 2018 Uganda Violence against Children Survey by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, 35 per cent of Ugandan girls aged 18–24 years old have experienced sexual violence during their childhood, while 17 per cent of boys reported the same. This situation was made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns and school closures.

