Supporting journalists in  their obligation to the truth 

We live in an age of instant access to information. A torrent of news and comment arrives each day through our mobile phones and other digital devices.

It can inform us but it can also mislead us. Not all information is created equal. It includes misleading information and, sometimes, purposeful disinformation.

That is why a professional and independent press is so critical to the health and well-being of East African society. The Covid-19 crisis has shown us how important it is to have accurate information. That is also why it is reassuring to see how the industry is constantly working to improve the skills of its reporters and editors.

It is important to recognise that journalists in East Africa are working under difficult conditions characterised by declining media revenues, under-staffed newsrooms and the ubiquitous disruption by digital technologies.

Upskilling journalists for the changing media environment not only protects their jobs, it also helps protect an industry that is grappling with challenges to its very survival. With emerging technologies and the shift in how people today consume news, it is critical that journalists are equipped to navigate digital journalism and monetise digital content.

Uganda has a comparably high number of radio stations in the region and there is a need to train journalists on media viability to wean radio organisations from donor funding. Additionally, with more than 18 million Ugandans having access to the internet, professional training is required to strengthen the capacity of Ugandan media to monetise their digital platforms.

In a world where anyone with a phone and access to the internet is considered a journalist or ‘content creator’, there is need to safeguard the journalism profession through rigorous training at undergraduate and graduate levels and through a structured professional development system. There is a need for more specialised reporting on topics such as health, science, governance, climate change and environmental reporting.

Institutions such as the Graduate School of Media and Communications at the Aga Khan University, through its programmes in digital journalism, media leadership and innovation – which serve reporters and editors in Uganda and across East Africa – are equipping journalists with the skills required in the current disrupted media industry.

Finally, a free and professionally trained media industry will not only restore honour to the profession, it will also weed out the charlatans and strengthen the many talented East African journalists who are dedicated to their jobs despite the challenges and risks.

As we continue to support journalists through training and capacity building, we must focus not only on the technical aspects, but also on personal development issues such as mental health for journalists to preserve the general well-being of our unsung heroes.