Surrounded: One step forward, two steps backward

It's Lenin who famously remarked that there are decades in which nothing happens, and then there are weeks in which decades happen. The aphorism holds true for both Sexual Minorities Uganda as an umbrella organization for sexual minority CSO’s and sexual minorities as a category yearning for cultural and political recognition.

August 1 is a unique day for the queer community in Uganda; it marks nine years since the annulment of the first "Kill the Gays" Bill, but it also marks a year since the closure of SMUG. Crucially, it also marks sixty days after President Museveni assented to a new "Kill the Gays" Bill.

Writing frantically at the time of closure, I knew what our shutdown portended for sexual minorities. In these pages, I made known the premonitions I had about a forthcoming bill that was in the works. Today, the situation is much more tense, with a cocktail of harsh and draconian implications on the community, thanks to the evangelicals.

Just as I had predicted back then, the losses suffered back home, such as greater recognition of gay marriages, civil unions, and abortion rights, were bound to give birth to this crisis. Those defeated at home would then, by proxy, shift the war to a different arena that's more susceptible to manipulation and wrapped in colonial psyche triggers, all disguised as 'culture' - an ample Trojan horse.

Due to the "Kill the Gays" law has forced many of the community members into hiding, depression, loss of employment and ostracization. Some allies and friends have abandoned us as the brutality has intensified. This law, along with the closure of SMUG, as Slavoj Zizek reminds us in a New Statesman article, is akin to Danie Kaffee in Robert Reiner's "A Few Good Men," where Tom Cruise (Kaffee) cross-examines Colonel Nathan Jessep (Jack Nicholson) and declares, "I want the truth!" Jessep shouts, "You can't handle the truth!"

This reply is more ambiguous than it seems; it's not merely suggesting that most of us are too weak to handle the brutal reality of the world. If someone were to ask a witness about the truth of the Holocaust, and the witness were to reply, "You can't handle the truth!" - it shouldn't be understood as a simple claim that most of us are unable to process the horror of the Holocaust.

At a deeper level, those who couldn't handle the truth were the Nazi perpetrators themselves: they were unable to accept the fact that their society was gripped by the economic and social crises of the 1930s. To avoid this troubling insight, they engaged in a mass murder spree targeting Jews, as if killing Jews would miraculously reestablish a harmonious social fabric. And there lies the final lesson of stories about venturing from fantasy into reality: we don't just escape into fantasy to avoid confronting reality, we also escape into reality to evade the devastating truth about the futility of our fantasies.

Homophobic Uganda, like the Nazi perpetrators, cannot confront the fantasy of a straight nation. They attempt to exorcise gays as a magical cure for all the ills afflicting the nation. We stand counted as those who have mounted a challenge against this western imperialism transplanted through evangelicals and their allies. I am certain that one day, the commendable work that SMUG does will bloom like roses in July.