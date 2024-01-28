Tacca: the tackler of prophets and pastors

Ah, maybe our own very daring Alan Tacca is really Tucker, like Bishop Alfred Tucker was, the first Anglican Bishop in Uganda; like Tucker Lwanga, the Chief Librarian of Makerere University of the 1960s and 1970s.

Maybe he was named thus by his biological parents and/or adopted parents at a baptism ceremony as a baby, an infant, teenager, or adult. Or maybe he has never had baptismal water visited upon his scalp and forehead.

Or maybe he personally opted to be Tacca for purposes of linguistic deviation and fun. Maybe, maybe not.

Intriguingly, his self-confessed identity is that he is ‘God’s dog’ – cleverly knowing that ‘dog’ is what you get when you spell ‘God’ backwards. (One is also made to imagine a ‘Dog’s god’!)

And he unfailingly reminds us periodically that ‘God is in a state of rest’ and will not do anything to alter the current spectral and chaotic goings-on in the cosmos and on the inside and outside of the absurd animal called man.

But a tackler he certainly is: the tackler of prophets fake and false, of priests man-made and self-made, of pastors prosperous and mundane, and of synagogue and temple elders opulent and vainglorious.

That was until he encountered his equal, or more than his equal, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Associate Professor Sheldon Mwesigwa, Bishop of Ankole Diocese, in Sunday Monitor of 21st January 2024. Wow, that was a case of ‘Dog-collar’ (or ‘Collar-of-dog) versus ‘Dog-of-god’.

Bishop Mwesigwa theologically ‘straightened the record’ by countering every imputation of Tacca’s against him with a matching corrective. In Sunday Monitor of the previous weekend, 14th January, Tacca had faulted the Bishop for preaching a reactionary sermon in which, among other things, he was quoted as having advised Ugandans ‘not to worry about who will take over from President Museveni, because God has a better plan for Uganda’.

To Tacca, not to worry is the same thing as foolishly giving up on struggling for revolutionary change, change such as NRM’s Bush War violently brought about – though a preferable non-violent struggle can indeed bring about a desired revolutionary change.

‘Yours truly here’ certainly resonates with Tacca regarding the proposition that God has a better post-Museveni plan for the country where – what self-contradiction! - ‘the prevailing environment’ is conducive for Ugandans ‘to develop their areas and families’.

For Tacca’s edification, we are instructed that ‘the bright future of Uganda goes beyond particular actors or political systems but is informed by a certain theological thought process….’ Well, we might ask Tacca, ‘How about that? Doesn’t the fact of a theological process ‘alien to you’ guarantee our county’s bright future? Yes, or no?’

But here let us pause, and change direction. By the time, indeed on the very day, that Bishop Mwesigwa publishes his corrective rejoinder to Tacca, the latter has forged his way far beyond Uganda to West Africa and is characteristically tackling and roasting a much bigger personage, namely, the mighty Pastor TB Joshua (RIP) of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Tacca performs an excellent and sobering critique of the mega spiritual fraud that Nigeria’s Pastor TB Joshua (1963-2021) was, the darling of many African Presidents and the role model of a host of African fake and false theatrical performers going by the names of prophets and pastors.

The BBC documentary, ‘World of Secrets – the Disciples’, which is presently doing the rounds, exposes TB Joshua as the master rapist, abortionist, and enslaver of his pathological and gullible congregations, who fooled the world for far too long.

And Tacca finally ‘purges’ our disturbed emotions by satirically proposing that Africa should breed more prophets like Joshua: because we have to ‘get nauseated by their dizzy pretenses’ before we feel the need for better alternatives for our lives. To that I sincerely say, ‘Carry on, OB – Gakyali mabaga!’