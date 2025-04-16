Take action now to prevent drowning and save lives

The devastating news of seven people who went missing following a boat accident on Lake Victoria as reported by the Daily Monitor on April 8 2025 reminds us why this conversation - water safety matters must never fade into the background.

Drowning is a silent epidemic—one that often goes unnoticed until it hits the news. The World Health Organization ranks drowning as the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths worldwide, accounting for approximately 370,000 fatalities each year. Nearly 45percent of these victims are under the age of 20.

In Uganda, where fishing is a primary livelihood, the risk is even greater. Despite spending their lives around water, many Ugandan lakeshore dwellers cannot swim. There is a common assumption that people who live near water should instinctively know how to stay safe. But survival isn’t always about common sense—it’s often about circumstance. Many lakeside residents have no choice but to engage in high-risk activities. Whether fetching water, washing clothes, or seeking medical attention, their daily lives are dictated by the lake. It is at this point where the government is pointed at.

Drowning prevention is not just about individual responsibility; it is about creating a system that prioritizes safety. The government must provide essential infrastructure, such as proper docking points, safe water transport, and accessible healthcare services. Many drownings occur when people attempt to cross treacherous waters to access hospitals, schools, or markets. If alternative routes and reliable transport were available, many of these tragedies could be avoided. Even pharmacies in some of these areas are powerless—medication is scarce due to supply chain disruptions caused by limited transport options.

The government has made commendable efforts in building roads across the country, but now it must extend that same urgency to water transport. To reduce the risk of drowning, boats need to be certified; life jackets have to be ISO certified and having reliable ferry services is as vital as roads and bridges construction. With only 12 government-owned vessels serving Uganda’s vast water bodies and transporting over five million people annually, the demand for quality expansion is undeniable.

Equally crucial is enforcing strict quality standards and inspections for life jackets to ensure safety is never compromised on the waterways. Preventing tragedies requires more than just goodwill—it demands systemic change. Communities need access to proper water safety equipment, well-regulated transport services, and a cultural shift in how we view drowning prevention.

A mandatory swimming and water safety training program for fishermen may sound unusual, but it could be the very thing that saves lives. Enforcing life jacket regulations and ensuring their affordability is equally crucial.



