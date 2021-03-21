Tanzania leaders, nobody can hide  the truth forever from wananchi

By Harold Acemah More by this Author

In the Church calendar, today is the fifth and last Sunday in the season of Lent, which means that March 28 is Palm Sunday and marks the beginning of the Holy Week.

On Thursday, March 25, Christians worldwide will celebrate the feast of the annunciation of Jesus Christ which was forecast by prophet Isaiah many centuries before the miracle happened.

Isaiah wrote: “Therefore, the Lord himself will give you a sign. The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.” Isaiah 7: 14 (NIV). Immanuel or Emmanuel means God with us.

The New Testament reading for March 25, taken from the Gospel according to Luke, tells of Mary’s encounter with an angel of the Lord sent to inform the young lady of a miraculous event which was about to happen to her. God has a way of informing people in advance of good events and issuing stern warnings in advance about bad happenings. After conveying warm greetings, angel Gabriel said, “Do not be afraid, Mary, you have found favour with God. You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus.” Luke 1: 31-32 (NIV)

On the day I wrote this opinion, March 16, the rumour mills and social media were awash with speculations on the whereabouts, wellbeing and health of 61-year-old president John Pombe Magufuli (JPM) of Tanzania, who had not been seen in public since February 27.

It reminds me of the last days of former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe of Zimbabwe, who died in Singapore, but it took days before Zimbabweans were officially informed.

The lesson is that nobody can deceive all the people all the time or hide the truth forever from wananchi. There is no smoke without fire.

Instead of denying press reports, the sooner the relevant authorities of Tanzania told wananchi the truth about JPM, would have been better for the country and for the CCM party. Tanzanian prime minister Kassim Majaliwa is reported to have said that JPM was alive, well and busy performing his official duties. One hoped he would not have to swallow his own words soon.

Among people who publicly raised concern about the health and whereabouts of JPM was former Chadema party presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, who fled Tanzania soon after last year’s Tanzanian elections and is currently living in exile in Belgium.

In an interview with BBC, Lissu alleged that JPM, nicknamed “the bulldozer,” had tested positive for Covid-19 and was receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Other sources had claimed that JPM had been flown to India for treatment.

As one who was sceptical about coronavirus, JPM declared Tanzania free of the Covid-19 pandemic. Magufuli, a devout Catholic, announced at a church in Dodoma that, “coronavirus, which is a devil, cannot survive the body of Christ. It will burn instantly” he told a congregation attending Mass.

One wonders how the NRM regime would react in circumstances similar to that of Tanzania.

They would immediately shut down internet and social media, declare a state of emergency, bribe Parliament to pass a Shs4 trillion supplementary Bill for classified expenditure to buy military hardware, and threaten to go to the bush to fight coronavirus and other enemies of Uganda.

With a siege mentality, nothing is off limits for the desperate and myopic ruling clique. If anything, all options are open and available at their disposal. A hypothetical scenario, like a dubious locust invasion, would provide a golden opportunity for the cabal to loot and plunder Uganda’s meagre national resources shamelessly with impunity. May the Lord have mercy!

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

hacemah1@gmail.com

