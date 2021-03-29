Tanzania’s Suluhu was ready for the role

By Emilly C. Maractho More by this Author

Tanzanian critics of former President John Pombe Magufuli (RIP) must be shifting uncomfortably and feeling betrayed by the masses whose raw display of emaotion, grief and love in equal measure for the former president was surreal.

They must be doing a lot of soul searching in terms of understanding what really matters for the people on governance.

I will not dwell on Magufuli’s leadership as that has been pouring for days. I am concerned with the future, especially of women in politics in the region.

The death of Magufuli paved way for the rise of one woman to the highest office in Tanzania.

Ms Samia Hassan Suluhu was sworn in as the 6th President of the United Republic of Tanzania. Thanks to the Constitution, her path to power was clear. It was no short cut either, having legitimately been voted in along with Magufuli as vice president, twice.

Whereas it is clear Ms Suluhu’s credentials are impressive, no stranger to the politics in Tanzania and with seemingly the right education, experience and exposure, she has had to assure the world, that “to those that doubt that a woman can be President of Tanzania, I say to you that the one standing before you today is a woman, and President!” Even with that assurance, the voices doubting get louder by the day.

To many of those doubting, it is as if Ms Suluhu has only been a passive participant in politics. The praises on Magufuli rarely acknowledge they have been a team.

Advertisement

The patriarchs and custodians of culture are reducing her power to common women’s influence - as wives, mothers, aunties, mother in-laws and grandmothers.

Her role is being defined as healing a divided nation not expanding on economic development. She has quickly become, ‘mummy’ not madam president. And for some, she is only in the shadow of Magufuli and unlikely to keep Tanzania going given the many challenges and ‘stark’ choices she faces.

It is easy to blame society and start ranting about the nature of patriarchy.

A friend told me, ‘she will not manage because Tanzania is the most patriarchal society I have ever seen.’ It is okay to talk of patriarchy and its adverse effects on women’s participation in politics.

For Tanzania, there are some extremes- a political culture dominated by her party, and customary practice that is deeply embedded in society and expectations on women that both facilitate and frustrate women’s political participation and leadership.

But we must also think about what women do with power when they have it and how they challenge those systems, and learn to navigate them.

There is a particular baggage that comes with being the ‘first female something.’ As president, that could worsen the burden to prove, to appeal to cheap culture or the need to assert oneself in the face of great expectations.

I was haunted by a picture that became public a few years ago, of then Malawian President Joyce Banda kneeling down to greet her fellow president, Jakaya Kiwete of Tanzania during an official function. She was settled on her knees, while President Kikwete, seated like a king, both hands rested on the chair, crossing his legs in front of her, was comfortable and smiling. It was symbolic of the way that power is shared among equals, even presidents.

In her defence, Banda said she was the chief custodian of Malawian culture which allows Malawian women to kneel down when greeting men as a sign of respect.

Ms Banda became President in the same way that Ms Suluhu has risen to the king’s table in Tanzania. In her bid for re-election, she was seen carrying basins on her head to identify with the women, acting a traditional woman and so on. She was shown the exit.

There is no need for Ms Suluhu to prove that she is adequate and will lead Tanzania to the promised land. Even the men rarely deliver their nations to a promised land. Some mismanage nations all the time, never delivering on their promises and are not judged for being men or how deeply traditional they are. They are judged as leaders. I can think of many reasons President Suluhu will lead Tanzania well, being a woman is not one of them. She has to remember that her nation needs her leadership.

Mahatma Ghandi once said “It is good to swim in the waters of tradition, but to sink in them is suicide”. In this case, it will be suicide for the new Tanzania’s President to adopt entirely Magufuli’s tradition of governance without being confident and comfortable in her style. But mostly, it will be suicide to try and be a ‘traditional woman’ as President.

There are many ways of promoting positive national culture and pride without sinking. I am more afraid of the possibility that during a head of government’s meeting for the East African Community, Ms Suluhu will sit on the floor than I am of her failing. She was ready for the role.

Ms Maractho (PhD) is the head and senior lecturer, Department of Journalism and Media Studies at UCU. emillycm@gmail.com