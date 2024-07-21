Tarehe July 23: Can the 2024 Kenyan Gen-Z “revolution” be safely repeated in Uganda?

There is a proverb that King Solomon wrote twice; and seeing he is the wisest man that ever lived, we can safely say it was no accident. The third verse of the 22nd chapter and the 12th verse of the 27th are exactly the same: “A prudent man foreseeth the evil and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.” The word ‘simple’ in old English is the wise man’s polite description of a fool. Pay attention when the wisest man ever, repeats himself! Only fools tread where angels fear. Old English calls that, “a fool’s courage”.

Temperatures are rising in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, as young people, clearly inspired by the month-long demonstrations-cum-riots in Kenya, plan to take to the streets on July 23 and march to Parliament, to protest against corruption.

Kenyans are right to resist an unjust tax law, plus the corruption and wasteful expenditure in their government: leaders, everywhere, must be held accountable.

But now, let days speak and let the multitude of years teach wisdom: weather and soils determine what crops will grow here and not there, or later and not now.

Uganda and Kenya are as different and dissimilar as chalk and cheese. Respectively. Kenya is a civilised and democratic state. Since independence in 1963, they’ve been peaceful - chaps can’t even spell two key words in Africa: ‘civil war’. They’ve never suffered a violent change of power; they have had peaceful change of government all through. Kenyans are used to a president handing over power to a successor and walking off into the sunset.

For over two decades now, they have presidential term limits: a president comes to power, certain that he will – and he must – hand over to someone else at some point. No individual owns the army; and that army is very professional. Besides, the occupants of Kenya’s State House are Christians – which causes them to act with mercy, restraint and civility against opponents.

As a matter of fact, Bwana William Ruto doesn’t think he owns Kenya. He is a civilised, responsive president, who has the humility to engage citizens in time of countrywide dissent, apologise for mistakes made and even make concessions to them, to the point of firing his entire cabinet.

And unlike those who came to power by the bullet, have kept it by the bullet and, therefore, do not rely on consensus and citizens’ goodwill to hold onto power, Ruto came to power by the ballot. He is, therefore, anxious to build consensus because he has no other means to hold onto power. Plus, Ruto is level-headed and he puts Kenya first – not himself and his family.

Imperatively, therefore, a revolution - by whatever name called - in such circumstances as Kenya is seized of just now, is a different kettle of fish!

In March 2021, several media outlets reported that then Uganda’s Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, had warned intending demonstrators: “Prepare your wills and coffins before you come to the streets!” A fact-check website later established that the General, bless his soul, had said no such thing. But the bloody manner in which government had responded to the demonstrations that broke out on November 20-21, 2020, about a year before Lokech’s death, proved that either way, regardless of whether or not it was true he had issued that macabre advisory, the young people ought to take it seriously. Coffins sold like hot cake in the wake of the protests!

Just because demos yielded results in Kenya doesn’t mean they will do the same in this Uganda given the weather now. And if the demos are held in the same spirit as the ones in Kenya, they will be considered an attempt to overthrow the government, so the timing is very wrong. Maybe later. This regime is patient with anything; but once you threaten its existence through physical confrontation, you’ve crossed the red line (analyse that!) and the punishment is instant, with a chilling and gruesome finality.

Parents who still value their young ones and have no desire to bury them just yet, better hold tight onto them. This is Uganda, not Kenya; so keep youthful energy and excitement in check and give prudence a chance. Remember the proverb that King Solomon had to write twice.