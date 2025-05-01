Tariff tug-of-war could turn into Africa’s silver lining

The recent tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump government have threatened to upend America’s unipolar supremacy in a world seeking to embrace multipolarity—the emergence of other powerful nations.

Driven by national jingoism and the Make America Great Again (MAGA), ultra-conservatist acolytes, Trump believed that tariffs were the fulcrum to America’s ‘golden age’ and they could return the bulk of manufacturing jobs. But the tariffs have produced the polar opposite and spawned unintended consequences on the world’s largest economy.

The stock exchange, the pulse of America’s capitalism and towering citadel of fortune, recently lost $10 trillion in a week after Trump imposed tariffs. The US bonds and the greenbuck have lost their safe haven status as the Swiss Franc, Russian Ruble, and the Euro made gains against the Dollar. The tariffs exposed the naivety of the US’ current administration, which is struggling to discern the contours of the disruptive global supply chain. For instance, the Ford T Model in the early 1910s was entirely made in the United States of America. Today, the Ford vehicle relies on over 11,000 total supplier companies in more than 60 countries to make their cars and trucks.

On April 4, China’s Ministry of Commerce imposed retaliatory export restrictions on seven rare earth elements (REEs) and magnets used in the defence, energy, and automotive sectors in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariff increases on Chinese products. Rare earth elements are crucial for defence technologies. The tariffs could have dire consequences for the world, which is yet to rebound from the Covid-19 economic tailspin. However, this could be a watershed for the ‘passive’ African continent.

There is no need for Africa to bend the knee for scheming superpowers seeking to dominate it and strip it of its mineral wealth. African leaders must repudiate external neo-colonial agents who are seeking transactional deals for its mineral wealth and who are keen to keep Africa in perpetual dependence and trapped in the paradox of plenty. African leaders need to coalesce around issues that unite them than those that divide them.

Through the prism of pan-Africanism, there is a need to embrace unity instead of building tribal enclaves, undertake trade through regional blocs, eliminate non-tariff barriers, and adopt Swahili as the continental dialect to sustain commerce, a message often articulated by President Yoweri Museveni. There is also need to fast-track the Africa Development Bank's lofty dream of establishing a new "gold standard" currency. This currency will be backed by minerals including cobalt copper, lithium, manganese, and rare earth minerals, which lie across the mining bowels. Africa holds about 30 percent of critical mineral reserves in the world. However, its mineral wealth attracts a paltry 3 percent of all global energy investments annually, symbolic of the skewed investment, which places Africa on the back burners. The AfDB says the plan to introduce the gold currency is partly due to the volatile currency markets on the continent. The bank is proposing a "non-circulating" currency, called African Units of Accounts (AUA), which will be backed by vital mineral reserves.

Africa must have its special place on the negotiating table and seek an equal footing with the rest of the world with its mineral wealth, which will oil the engines of the fifth industrial revolution. However, Africa needs to deal with its persistent problems including conflict which arises mostly from unprincipled politics, youth unemployment, corruption, and income inequalities, amongst others. Our African elite must immediately realise that only Africans can support and sustain the interest of Africa and its sovereignty and not the politicians in the corridors of Western administrations whose main purpose is the protection of the Western capitalist and domination interests. There is a need for Africa to invest in research and develop its budding industries to be able to add value to its raw materials if it is to reduce its gross trade deficit with the rest of the world.





Authored by Enoch Barata, director of legal services, NRM.



