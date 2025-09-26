Teachers’ strike reveals deep fault lines in Uganda’s education and leadership

On September 15, 2025, teachers under the Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) launched a nationwide industrial action demanding an end to unequal pay between arts (humanities) and science teachers, Classrooms across the country have fallen silent as thousands of teachers down tools in a new wave of industrial action. What began as a dispute over salary disparities between science and humanities teachers has become a mirror reflecting deeper issues in Uganda’s education system and the character of those entrusted with its stewardship.

The walkout has immediate consequences: pupils, particularly in rural districts, are losing valuable contact hours as schools remain closed or operate with skeletal staff, widening inequity. Parents scramble for private tutors, an option out of reach for many low-income households. Small businesses near schools; food vendors, boda boda riders, stationers report declining earnings, showing how the strike reverberates through local economies yet in the heart of Uganda’s capital city a Shs10.2 billion for Boda Boda Saccos was “dished out” indicating where the countries priorities are---a boda boda economy.

Longer term, sustained learning loss risks undermining national human-capital gains. Children preparing for Primary Leaving Examinations face compressed syllabi, while early-grade pupils risk falling behind in foundational literacy and numeracy. Without swift solutions, Uganda could see widened gaps in achievement and employability, particularly for children from already marginalised communities. At stake is not just policy, but character.

Leaders who repeatedly promise, delay, deflect —what message does that send? To teachers, to learners, to parents? Respect for the profession is more than lip service. It demands fairness, transparency, consistency, and a willingness to listen. When leaders prioritise some groups (science teachers) over others, they show selective care suggesting that some teachers, some subjects, some communities are more worthy. This erodes social cohesion and damages the social contract.

Citizens are asking: Are leaders’ stewards of the common good, or partisans of the privileged? Are they committed to educational quality for all, or to projects that shine in certain urban or well-served sectors? The industrial action suggests many believe the latter.

Education thrives when every discipline is respected, and when all learners whether future scientists, historians, or artists have equally motivated mentors. When pay scales favour some subjects, the system risks narrowing young people’s aspirations and depleting talent in fields essential to civic life, culture, and critical thinking. The impasse has exposed gaps in policy follow-through and in the moral commitment of leaders to the common good. Repeated pledges to resolve pay disparities have been slow to materialise, eroding trust between educators and decision-makers as the NRM the party charged with public coffers seek to extend over 40 years in power this week.

Leaders who champion science while neglecting the humanities convey a troubling hierarchy of worth. True stewardship requires balance: valuing all knowledge domains, honouring promises, and modelling fairness. To defend only select groups undermines the social contract and weakens the credibility of reform agendas putting the current leadership character on trial. To break the cycle of strikes and lost learning, government and stakeholders must: Honour commitments on equitable remuneration across disciplines. Provide targeted support for catch-up learning, prioritising disadvantaged districts. Foster open dialogue with teacher unions, recognising their role as partners in quality education.

Demonstrate leadership integrity through transparent timelines and consistent policies. Uganda’s teachers are not merely employees demanding better pay; they are custodians of national development. Investing in their dignity and parity is an investment in every learner’s future and in the nation’s collective progress.

The teachers’ industrial action in Uganda is more than a battle over salaries. It is a mirror held up to the country’s deepest values: fairness, quality, respect, and duty to the common good. How leaders respond now will not only shape this generation’s learning but also signal what kind of society Uganda is becoming.

Will it be one where every child counts and every teacher is respected or one where inequity and broken promises become the norm?

Mr Gonzaga Kaswarra is an education development specialist.



