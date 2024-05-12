Teaching learners during school holidays just doesn’t make sense

Imagine you are employed and you have been working for, say, six months without a break. Now you feel you need and deserve a break of at least three or four weeks so that you get a proper rest.

You need this because you know it will enable you to get back to work feeling energised. Without this break, you know you will be coming dangerously close to burnout. You need work-life balance. It is expected and accepted.

So you get HR and your manager to approve your leave of three weeks and you are looking forward to it.

But after just three days into your leave, your line manager emails you to say they have work for you to do. And it is not for just one or two days but for the duration of your leave.

This is the same thing some schools in Wakiso District — Budo area to be precise — are doing. They close for holidays and instead of allowing the learners their deserved break, they start teaching them right away.

One school has introduced what it calls e-lessons conducted via Zoom. These lessons are not free. They are not part of the tuition fees that parents pay. They have to be paid for separately by the parents.

The school charges Shs60,000 per week. For three weeks, the school gets Shs180,000. If, for example, a class has 100 learners and each learner is paying Shs60,000 for three weeks, the school will rake in Shs18m. After the holidays, the poor parents still part with money — millions, in fact, especially for parents with more than one child.

The parents feel as if they are being scammed. Yes, they are not forced to pay. But if you do not pay, you put your child at a disadvantage. The schools teaching during holidays know perfectly well that this will force parents to pay.

You could argue that these lessons are good for the learners’ academic performance. But that is only in theory. There is no evidence whatsoever — evidence gathered through research carried out professionally and methodically — to suggest that teaching learners during school holidays aids their academic performance.

The Ministry of Education and teachers should apply brains to the way formal education works. It is not how frequently you teach and the number of lessons you pile on learners that is going to make them great learners.

The country best known for its excellent education system and receives delegation after delegation, all seeking to learn how it teaches effectively and efficiently is Finland.

But learners in Finland do not start formal education until they reach the age of seven. The country has preschool, and the quality is uniformly high.

The learners of well-to-do parents and parents struggling financially have access to quality education.

Finland does not have private schools. Homework and the so-called holiday package we talk about in Uganda are not allowed. For the first 16 years, no learner is graded. The education system seeks to know where your talent lies, what you will excel at.

To work as a teacher in Finland, you must have a master’s degree in education. Teachers write and read a lot.

While Uganda is a desperately poor country and may struggle to copy Finland’s education system successfully, there is one major lesson our Ministry of Education and teachers should learn from the Finns.

The lesson is that quality, not quantity, is what matters. If overteaching really helped, Ugandans would be the ones at the centre of global innovation. But they import toothpicks.