Teenage pregnancy should concern us all

Teenage pregnancy is a disaster to the girl-child education and a growing human rights concern. The victims are often aged between 13 and 19. It’s sometimes coupled with the onset of menstruation, although it varies from person to person, thereby exposing young girls to peer influence.

The prevalence of teenage pregnancy in Uganda stands at 25 percent and given that these overwhelming incidences are among school-going children, teenage pregnancy also deprives the victims of their right to education.

It also affects their bodily integrity, right to health and many other rights. Undoubtedly, half of these pregnancies are pre-mature, unwanted, risky and more than half end in abortion, usually in unsafe conditions.

From a human rights perspective, this disaster has harmful and long-lasting implications, especially in form of physical, psychological, economic and social challenges experienced by the girl-child. Uganda, just like any other country in Africa, has taken a step in addressing this vice, through contraceptive care, campaigns promoting abstinence and sex education in schools. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains uncertain as the disaster persists.

The bitter side of the story is that when girls get pregnant, their lives change drastically, for instance, they are most likely to drop out of school. This implies that their future hopes and prospects in education, employment, career advancement and adult social responsibility diminish, making them more vulnerable to poverty, exclusion and illness.

Teenage pregnancy deters girls from attaining occupation opportunities to their full potential. Pregnant girls and young mothers choose to terminate their education due to fear of stigma and ridicule from schools and society. They are also rated as the most ill-mannered children. Society believes that such girls may influence others into bad acts.

As a society, we need to look back and ask ourselves, how did we get here and who is to blame for this growing social concern? Are parents not watching over their own children? We should borrow wisdom from the African proverb, “It takes the whole village to raise a child,” meaning an entire community must provide for and interact positively with children for those children to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment.

Therefore, the disaster of teen pregnancies calls for collective responsibility in overcoming it. It’s an issue of parents, teachers, civil society organisations, government, and other stakeholders. It’s a societal issue which should be denounced by all well-meaning citizens.

From a personal point of view, terminating education for the teenage girls/mothers is the worst option, because education is a right of every child and no one should grab it away from them, not even their own parents or the government.

Teenage pregnancy is not a reason enough for teenage mothers not to return to school. We can do better. What society ought to learn is that returning these children to school is a developmental move, to the girls themselves and society in general.

It gives them a second chance, increases their qualification and skills, making them more competitive in the job market. This, ultimately leads to higher-paying jobs and improved financial stability for themselves and their families hence breaking the cycle of gendered poverty.