Prime

Tents, mountains and aching muscles, and how to give a shot to small business

Author, Benjamin Rukwengye. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Benjamin Rukwengye

What you need to know:

I have, for years now, written and spoken about skills development – not the technical or hands-on skills that most technocrats are obsessed with – but soft skills that are transferable.

This weekend, together with about 25 other members of the Mountain Slayers Uganda, we went to climb Mount Napak, (the location is in the name). It was nothing like I have ever experienced or even expected. A total of about 17 kilometers up and down the mountain, while carrying your sleeping bag, tent, food, water and whatever supplies you need on your back. All this, in blistering temperatures going up to 38 degrees!

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.