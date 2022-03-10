Tents, mountains and aching muscles, and how to give a shot to small business

This weekend, together with about 25 other members of the Mountain Slayers Uganda, we went to climb Mount Napak, (the location is in the name). It was nothing like I have ever experienced or even expected. A total of about 17 kilometers up and down the mountain, while carrying your sleeping bag, tent, food, water and whatever supplies you need on your back. All this, in blistering temperatures going up to 38 degrees!

As I type this, every single part of my body – known and unknown – hurts. It is the kind of agony you are likely to see soldiers enduring but will never appreciate till you experience it. I would go into the details of the trip and the scenic beauty of Karamoja but there is no point repeating myself. Instead, let me tell you about the head guide, a young man named Paul Anyakun, and his band of guides; and not because for them, the treacherous trail seemed like nothing more than a casual stroll down the street.

I was too busy boiling from the folly of my decision to ask if Paul operates a legitimately registered enterprise as a tour guide. This is important because people like him offer the highest potential for social businesses that not only enrich their proprietors but also create jobs and impact their communities. But there is no time for these sorts of conversations when you are in the middle of breaking your back from hauling luggage up the ridges and through the thickets.

But I did, when I got back down from the mountain and a friend asked for my views on Absa Bank’s Employment and Skills for Development in Africa programme. I have, for years now, written and spoken about skills development – not the technical or hands-on skills that most technocrats are obsessed with – but soft skills that are transferable.

They are the kinds that budding entrepreneurs like Paul need but rarely have – so their enterprises very rarely survive a financial hiccup here or a compliance clause there. For the sake of labeling, let us situate Paul’s enterprise among what you would call Small and Medium Enterprises. These are said to employ up to 60 percent of the workers – Paul had anywhere between 10-15 young men serving as guides on the hike – and represent more than 90 percent of all the business in Uganda.

A significant number also don’t (can’t really) employ highly skilled and/or specialized labor, and are usually under-capitalized. It doesn’t help that their proprietors will likely have become entrepreneurs by circumstance and not necessarily by choice, which means that they too aren’t qualified beyond having more-than-average guts.

But they are what we have, so they are what we must work with. Facilities such as Employment and Skills for Development in Africa programme are essential for two reasons – they have the ability to pool skills and resources, which are the two major impediments for young and small businesses. Paul and many others like him are often doing business by “kubatisa” (trial and error), and yet they somehow stay in the game because they have to.

But imagine if Paul got trained on how to keep his books of account, how to harness the internet and social media to attract and keep in touch with clients, how to use data to track his business operations, how to lead others, how to attract funding and investment, how to scale and franchise and manage partnerships. Imagine. But that’s not all. They also need investment – money – if they are going to come good on the acquired skills.

This can be replayed in agriculture, foods and beverages, fashion and design, the creative arts and whatever other industry that young people are creating in. You will often hear how Uganda is ranked among the most enterprising countries but also get told that only about 30 percent of SMEs make it to their third birthday. It is not enough for us to keep decrying these sorts of statistics every day, when everybody knows that it can’t possibly be hard to alter the picture.

As someone who has been in the business of skilling young people for a long while, it is exciting to see major players such as banks start to get interested – especially in post-Covid 19 recovery plans as well. If we can get them farther out of the city, people like Paul might actually win.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.