Term-limit removal, weak region catalyse coups

Coups became a nearly-inevitable form of power struggles in the post-independence Africa at the peak of the cold war between the US and USSR. Consequently, West Africa, which was the epicenter of violent and unconstitutional regime changes, was labelled the ‘coup belt’. In the 1990s, with the emergence of the US as the new global hegemony, Ecowas established mechanisms for mediation, peace-building and military intervention to address coups and conflicts. This brought a semblance of constitutionalism in West Africa, making coups a thing of the past as several member states adopted more peaceful transfers of power (democratic governance). Unfortunately, it appears coups and coup attempts are on the rise again as the regional body fails to detect the potential dangers of mismanaging this [democratic] governance.

Ecowas’ Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance (2001) provides that every accession to power must be made through free, fair and transparent elections, with zero tolerance for heads of state who obtain power through unconstitutional means. Despite this, some states have failed to adhere to these stipulations. Often, socio-economic devastation and insecurity are linked to coups but term-limit removals have attracted military intervention into active politics. But what’s more dangerous is Ecowas’ decision to provide an enabling environment.

Secondly, Ecowas has had leaders who previously obtained power via unconstitutional means being selected for leadership positions, effectively legitimising their rule.

Resultantly, Ecowas’ political will to prevent unconstitutional power takeovers hangs in compromise, amid acute conflicts of interest. For example, Togolese president Faure Gnassingbé came to power in 2005 (after his father-Gnassingbé Eyadéma’s death) in an accession which was widely deemed a coup, sparking a nationwide protest. Ecowas initially suspended Togo and implemented travel bans on its leaders and an arms embargo due to violation of the provisions of the Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

Despite this history, Gnassingbé was welcomed and maintained as an active member of Ecowas and even elected as its chairperson in 2017 because he later organised elections.

Preventive aside, Ecowas response mechanism has constantly lost legitimacy. Despite a history of executing sanctions, suspensions and military invasions in response to unconstitutional regime changes, the region currently undergoes democratic crisis.

Sanctions, suspensions seem not to scare juntas anymore. Military intervention appears to have lost legitimacy, thanks to the complex regional and global politico-economic interests. Since the 2017 successful use of force in Gambia, the region’s response to the subsequent coups has been use of sanctions, suspensions and threats to invade, which never materialise anyway. For instance, when the military authorities in Mali postponed elections in 2022, Ecowas imposed economic and diplomatic sanctions against them. The block has equally employed similar mechanisms in the case of the latest coup in Niger where authorities, with support from neighbours like Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea, have warned to execute a counter offensive against their regional organ.

Amid sanctions and threats, people celebrate coups, opposing Ecowas’ (in)decisions. Militaries may not be the desired leadership regimes but they’re inevitably the most convenient at the moment. It’s a political crisis which demonstrates institutional detachment between Ecowas and its population’s desires. Amid this political uncertainty, Africa must redefine ‘democratic governance’ beyond the ideals of Western hegemony and the limitations of Eastern giants.