Terror attacks: Otafiire, Muhwezi should have resigned by now

In civilised countries, Uganda’s minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, and that of Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, ought to have resigned days ago.

By now as journalists we ought to have been munching on a muffin each and sipping strong black coffee, as we thoughtfully dissect their resignation speeches just to check if they sounded sufficiently remorseful for perhaps the most embarrassing security gaffe in Uganda’s recent history.

British military and intelligence spending is huge – give it a Google! – but most of it doesn’t go to private pockets, resulting in officers in high places getting fancy cars, cute residences and building high rise apartment blocks, while actual operations are starved.

In Britain, and most of the nations we admire, investment in security can be accounted for with actual results that nobody can argue about. And focus is never on the political opposition; security agencies focus on threats to national security, not regime continuity of the ruling party.

As matter of fact, if you are looking for the most efficient intelligence networks on the face of the earth, maybe only one or two might be said to be as good as or better than the British. It is only that the British are traditionally, not rampant and noisy; they run a tight ship. They say little; and in being secretive they are nearly as nitpicking as that Israeli outfit – the Mossad – who play with their cards so close to their chests, they themselves, sometimes, cannot even see them! Details over coffee.



Point is, by the time the British come out openly to issue a terror alert, it is backed by ages of experience, exposure and expertise not easily matched. And by the time they issue a categorical terror alert, which they did, mid last month, they are not playing games.

It is, therefore, perplexing and downright paradoxical that police spokesperson Fred Enanga came out – very quickly, maybe too quickly - to dismiss the British report as much ado about nothing. That takes guts! That takes nerve!

Even in the perceived pre-civilisation era, no matter how bitter a war between kingdoms, messengers enjoyed diplomatic immunity and could calmly walk through a battlefield, nonchalantly munching on a sugarcane - without fear of attack. Issue was, you do not kill a messenger, for the simple reason that he is simply conveying a message. You focus on the message itself and whoever it is that sent the message.

That is why we must set Afande Enanga aside and focus on those who, by law, authorise him to speak. By the time a British intelligence report is summarily dismissed, like one filed by boy scouts, it means the national security agencies are on top of the situation and are certain there is nothing to fear. So when we are told we are safe and a few days later Kampala is all popping – and it is, clearly, not popcorn we are talking about – to the point we are competing with Kabul, in civilised governments neither Otafiire nor Muhwezi would have any business holding out as minister.

But then again, to be fair, it is civilised governments we are talking about here, so that properly holds them excused.

Uganda spends a lot of money on security; most of it “classified”. But with the devastation we all see, it is time to ask big questions about whether we are getting value for money.

It is time for Ugandans to decide whether it is okay for security agencies to focus on using taxpayers’ money to uphold a regime in power by fighting harmless, unarmed fellows like Dr Kizza Besigye and Bobi Wine who are engaged in legitimate political activities, while deadly terrorists are quietly preparing to blow innocent Ugandans up.

Terrorism won’t be beaten by long, winding, boastful political speeches, but by building an efficient security apparatus that have their priorities right.

Because one thing is clear, no matter what lies we want to believe, nobody is safe: the terrorists seem to be a step ahead all the time and security agencies are only playing catch-up.