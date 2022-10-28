Tetanus: A neglected but lethal disease

The sight of a tetanus patient with painful involuntary muscle movements (spasms) is one you will never wish to see.

The patient has episodes of crying, jaw clenching, and neck arching. They lie in a dark room helplessly. Fast reflex spasms are triggered by minor external stimuli, including light and touch.

Two to four days are enough for a tetanus patient to succumb to the symptoms if the patient with the incurable disease doesn’t get emergency and long-term supportive care in intensive care under an induced coma as the illness runs its course. It isn’t very comforting.

I have witnessed such a patient. Unfortunately, getting Tetanus is easier than you think. Everyone who has not had a tetanus shot in the last 10 years is at risk of this lethal disease.

Stepping on a rusty nail is a typical example of how someone contracts tetanus, but you don’t have to be anywhere near old, rusty metal to risk getting the disease.

Its spores are found most commonly in dust, soil, and faeces, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the tetanus bacteria can infect us with any skin break.

Unlike other childhood immunisations, the tetanus vaccine does not give lifetime protection.

Unfortunately, this is not common knowledge among most Ugandans. No wonder the Uganda National Expanded Programme for Immunisation (UNEPI) reports 3000- 5000 tetanus cases in the country, which is assumed to be more than the reported numbers. The majority of the patients die due to the high cost of treatment and late referrals, as many have mistaken it for witchcraft.

But even with the first-class treatment, the WHO indicates tetanus patients have only a 50 per cent survival chance. The good news is that tetanus is preventable. The disease is rare in developed countries like the USA, with an adult tetanus immunisation policy.

Although Uganda has eliminated maternal and neonatal tetanus through the tetanus immunisation policy that targets women of reproductive age and children, tetanus is increasing in adults, especially men.

Yet, individuals and other non-government organisations are not financially capable of complementing government efforts.

The Stop Tetanus Club, which brings together people affected and infected by tetanus, with the coalition for Health Development (HEPS Uganda), launched a month-long tetanus awareness campaign that climaxed with a run on October 16.

The initiative spearheaded by the Stop Tetanus Club’s members played a huge role in creating awareness among the population about the lethal disease. In collaboration with Mulago Hospital and the Ministry of Health, the campaign saw more than 50 people given a booster tetanus toxoid vaccine at the event. Had other entities come on board to support this noble cause, more lives would have been saved with broad spread awareness campaigns. But it wasn’t a priority for most corporate companies approached to sponsor this noble cause due to budget constraints despite their massive support to fund erotic concerts.

Thanks to Nation Media and Vision Groups for the in-kind media sponsorship. Therefore, the Health ministry and other stakeholders should give tetanus the attention it deserves and save lives and prevent economic inconveniences to families by treating the disease.

With some funding, the Stop Tetanus Club and partners would roll out more activities and even take the campaign to other parts of the country. We have already caused an impact even with the limited resources that members pull out of their pockets.