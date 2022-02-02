Prime

Tetanus is a cruel killer

Author: Lilian Namagembe. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer



  • We need to create awareness about tetanus and prevent this unnecessary financial distress and preventable deaths in most cases. 

Life has never been the same for my family since October when my nine-year-old nephew was diagnosed with generalised tetanus at St Francis Hospital Nsambya. 

