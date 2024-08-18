Thank you King’s College, Budo

Last Sunday, I met a childhood friend. His name is Steven Ntabazi.

As soon as I met him, memories of high school seized my every nostalgic impulse.

The year was 1991. My brother Derek and I had just left the International School of Tanganyika to join King’s College, Budo.

Although my father had regaled us with stories about how elite a school Budo was, nothing could have prepared us for the culture shock that awaited us like cheese in a mousetrap.

Derek and I had never used pit-latrines before. Nor had we eaten posho and beans leavened with bean weevils or showered from basins with frigidly cold water.

If this was elite, we told one another, the school administration must have spent a fortune to keep the school looking sub-elite.

Derek never survived. I completed my O-Level there. Still, beyond the glass-lit squalor of the place, Budo changed my life.

I found myself in Australia House, right above the administration block and a stone’s throw away from the mess.

The toilets, incidentally, were called Sydney. This is probably because they aspired to be more than crap.

Anyway, in Australia, I met some of the finest minds I had ever encountered in the mine-strewn field of debate.

Teenagers such as Toby Mutambo and Joseph Kiwanuka (the Attorney General’s younger brother) clashed with me forensically.

You see, they were not buying President Museveni’s view that the 1980 elections had been stolen by Milton Obote. They believed something more sinister was afoot.

To me, having grown up in a home where the name Museveni was on an even keel with Nelson Mandela’s, this was political heresy.

How dare they doubt President Museveni?

In our Senior Four, many of us found ourselves residing in Muteesa House during “term X”. This was the holiday study period to prepare us for our final O-Level exams.

In that house, of all places, especially in view of what happened in 1966, I found other boys telling me how “sharp” Obote was!

Incredulous, I furiously debated these boys. Well, I thought I had. They turned my political orientation on its head!

Soon enough, I was bloodied and defeated rhetorically.

Naturally, this led me back home to report what I was told to my late father. For he had always believed Obote was the devil incarnate, without equivocation.

To say he was displeased with my pro-Obote leanings is an understatement. He went nuclear.

Consequently, we would debate daily about the merits and demerits of Obote and Museveni.

Although an utterly brilliant man, my father’s arguments fell flat against those of Budo’s intellectual greenhorns.

Subsequently, he threw up his hands at my arguments. Not in defeat, but in mock despair.

By the time he passed away, I felt I had failed him. And I was heartbroken.

Yet, I now recall, each time he shook his head at my arguments; his eyes kindled with pride.

He knew I was feeling my way and he admired the effort. Although he did not agree with my sentiments, he was sentient enough to encourage them.

Didn’t the philosopher Aristotle say it is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it?

Besides, my father knew that the revolution he espoused would only be sustained by independent thinking circumscribed by agreed-upon thought.

To paraphrase Jesse Jackson, this stirs the soul of our democracy.

Now I know what my father meant when he called Budo “elite”. The school prepared me intellectually.

Not to oppose my father. Rather, to burnish his legacy by questioning what is now clearly questionable.