The 1986 political virus is more deadly than Coronavirus in Uganda

“Don’t look at where you fell, but where you slipped”. This is an African proverb.

We know where the media fell. They fell when they were caught in the crossfire between opposition politicians and trigger-happy security hitmen; when they were unfairly targeted as they went about their noble duty of covering this explosive elective season.

Sadly, some journalists are nursing wounds; others weren’t so lucky.

But it’s important for us to understand where they slipped.

If someone is sitting by the roadside sipping on his brew and he sees a gang of people sprinting past him, as if for their lives, it’s understandable if he impulsively joins without asking questions. But if after nine months he is still sprinting, and has still not asked any questions, then there’s something terribly wrong with him.

When we first went into lockdown in March, it was probably the best course of action because we didn’t know the full extent of the Covid-19 threat. But in the first 90 days, it was clear to all and sundry that it was never going to rank among Uganda’s top health challenges. And that’s not my opinion.

The Daily Monitor on July 15, 2020 quoted Dr Baterana Byarugaba, the Mulago Hospital executive director, describing the Covid-19 strain in the country as a mild form of flu which does not require hospital admission since it can be treated at home or in lower health facilities.

I read the story with glorious delight supposing that finally common sense, (or should I say science sense) would inform our decisions as a nation. But it’s difficult to know where science stops and politics starts.

It’s become clear over the months that Covid-19 is not just a virus that causes respiratory problems, it’s a lot more than that; it’s a weapon in the hands of politicians that gives them power beyond their wildest dreams.

In America, for instance, Democrat Congressman Jim Clyburn said Covid-19 is a “tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our (leftist) vision” while actress and activist Jane Fonda said that Covid-19 was “God's gift to the left.”

Our media could have taken the side of poor Ugandans by showing the immense suffering and death from preventable sicknesses that resulted from the harsh Covid-19 measures; they could have highlighted the plight of businesses permanently closed and workers rendered redundant and sent back to villages.

They could have wondered why truck drivers were testing negative in Kenya and positive in Uganda, or wondered why Covid-19 deaths only started after “Prophet” Museveni showed us a macabre line-up of coffins in his address, or why every celebrity who dies since then is ruled as coronavirus (no autopsy required)

They could have told us that according to Worldometer, Covid-19 has a 0.28% mortality rate (or a 99.72 survival rate) and that it doesn’t rank anywhere in the Top 10 of Uganda’s health challenges; they could have told us that a child dies of malaria every two minutes (and Uganda accounts for 3% of the world’s malaria fatalities), which means that more Ugandans die from mosquitoes in ten days than Cofid-19 has (allegedly) killed in the nine months it’s been on our lips.

Ugandans (especially of my age) have lived through real pandemics. As a young man growing up in the early 90s, nobody had to remind me that AIDS was real. Goodness me, I knew it was! And I didn’t need police to force me to wear protection, I knew the consequences. The fact that we are constantly being reminded that ‘Covid-19 is real’ tells a story of its own.

The media could have asked why Uganda, with one of the lowest Covid-19 cases or deaths, still holds on to a 9:00pm curfew when Kenya moved to 11:00pm in September, as did South Africa and several countries.

The media could have told us that Malawi, Burundi, Tanzania and, recently, Ghana all held successful elections with full blown campaigns in 2020, and we aren’t hearing people dropping dead from Covid-19 in any of those countries.

May be they should have tried to find out if people are dropping dead in Tanzania which altogether ignored all Covid-19 measures and went on to acquire middle-income status while Ugandans were still in lockdown.

They could have told us about the asymptomatic Covid-19 patients who were filmed dancing the night away in hospital wards, or of people suffering from other diseases who dare not go to hospital because they fear to be given a fake Covid-19 label and held for two weeks against their will.

The media could have told us that Covid-19 deaths across the world have been grossly inflated. Minnesota lawmakers say Covid-19 deaths could have been inflated by 40 percent after examining death certificates (according to The Washington Examiner) while Fox News reported that in Colorado 45% of Covid-19 corpses “were also found to have bullet wounds”.

They could have told us that 22 European countries, all of which had tens of thousands of Covid-19 deaths, opened their schools in the fall, and there has not been any reported spikes in cases as a result. They could have told us that more people have been killed by security men enforcing Covid-19 measures than by the virus itself.

Well, they could have…but they didn’t. And that’s where they slipped.

Instead, they chose to go down the path of alarmist reporting and in so doing became, inadvertently or otherwise, enablers of Uganda’s trillion-shilling Covid-19 enterprise. Like Squealer in George Orwell’s Animal Farm, the media used flowery language to drum up fear by keeping people’s eyes transfixed on swelling numbers while the thieves carried their loot and stashed it away, and loan money was distributed among family members or used in regime prolongation.

The recent joint television news bulletin, and the adverts that followed, were the peak of hysterical reporting. “Zuukuka Tusaanawo” (wake up, we are perishing) screamed an advert featuring top media personalities. Why stoop so low?

Remember, all the tyranny we have witnessed in this season has been done in the name of Covid-19 and such sensationalist reporting justifies it; it gives rulers like Museveni the perfect pseudo-moralistic cover to unleash their most despotic fantasies while actually pretending that it’s for the good of the people.

Unfortunately, the terror has now spread to the very media people whose hyperbole enabled it in the first place. There is such a thing as the law of cause and consequence, after all.

Instead of the media walking out of pressers and threatening to boycott government functions, let them threaten to stop all Covid-19 reporting. Museveni himself would come running with chocolate in hand.

If the president extended curfew by just two hours, for instance, he will have put as many as 200,000 Ugandans back to work especially in the hotel, restaurant and entertainment industries; but he doesn’t care, and sadly neither do many middleclass Ugandans who suppose that it’s their moral obligation as responsible citizens of the Global Village to fret over Covid-19 just because their ‘fellow citizens’ in Europe and America are doing so.

Of course they can afford to do that because their corporate jobs have, for the most part, insulated them from the devastation of the government-instituted Covid-19 measures. They can enjoy working at home, beer in hand, as they listen to CNN and BBC and still expect the full complement of their salaries at the month end, and that makes them feel every bit like ‘their brothers’ overseas.

Perhaps the most enduring damage this regime has done to our society is creating a three-part hierarchy of class and needs.

At the zenith are a handful of connected ‘1986 generation’ and their families who feel entitled to all power and wealth. Beneath is a small (and shrinking) middleclass, and at the bottom of the pyramid is a mass of peasants.

Every society, to various degrees, is ordered in the same fashion, but what makes Uganda unique is that the megalomaniacs at the top don’t give a nickel about the plight of the middleclass and the middleclass in turn don’t care a bit about the quandary of the peasant.

The charlatans at the top will impose punitive taxes on the middleclass, then dip into NSSF coffers at a whim to share out their savings, and no one can stop them.

And the middleclass Ugandan, armed with his medical insurance, and safe in the knowledge that his wife is unlikely to die in child birth [20 Ugandans die every day], and his children are very unlikely to die of malaria [20 die every day], or from malnutrition [thousands die every year], will go around trumpeting Covid-19 because it’s more relevant to his status than malnutrition or malaria.

I could just as easily go down that path. I could also close my eyes to mothers failing to get breast milk because they can only afford half a meal a day (black tea with a piece of cassava), and the malnourished babies that emerge as a result; I could close my eyes to the teenage girls that were given out in marriage because schools closed, or those given out to meet family needs; I could ignore the fact that our president is opening 5-star markets in cities which have 1-star referral hospitals; I could also choose to look the other way and enjoy my middleclass lifestyle, but as an aspiring leader, I cannot.

As a leader, my aspiration is to remove the privileged/entitled class, to expand the middleclass (and their income), and to shrink the peasantry; but mostly to blur the lines that separate each category.

It doesn’t bode well for our country if the average corporate Ugandan knows more about racism in America than about extreme poverty in Teso or Busoga because that disqualifies him/her from the solution to those local problems.

And finally, I have come to the realisation that the biggest pandemic afflicting our country is poverty and the virus that causes it is the 1986 regime. Vaccination against this pandemic the January 14 poll.

