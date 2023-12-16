







The army general who loved too well is Othello. He is the African-born general in the army of Venice (an ancient city in present-day Italy) who suffocates his faithful wife Desdemona to death on a trickster’s made-up allegations of adultery.

This is the kind of stuff that ‘tragedy’ is made of – the story in which a personage of high calibre and remarkable attainments comes to a sad end, often in downright death, through some flaw or defect in his/her character.

Before committing suicide in extreme self-loathing, at the very end of his story, Othello toweringly describes himself as a man ‘who loved not wisely but too well’.

And – ah ha ha ha – I can hear you curiously asking as to whether there can be such a thing as loving too well, as to why it must be a bad thing to do so, and as to what, in contrast, loving wisely really entails.

To address some of these wonderings of yours, come with me, my fellow explorer of interior landscapes of the soul, and we shall together implore William Shakespeare (1564-1616) – after an instant anti-chronometric ride to his dwelling-place in Stratford-upon-Avon over four centuries ago – to be our narrator and navigator. He will take us through the intricacies of the circumstances surrounding one of the greatest achievers of all time in the world of the imagination and reality, namely, Othello.

And there we are. That over there is Othello in person. Straightaway, Shakespeare introduces him as ‘a Moor in the service of Venice’, who has, previous to that, held prestigious political office as the ‘Governor of Cyprus’, a separate state in the Mediterranean Sea. That he is ‘a Moor’ means that he was born in North Africa, in what is present-day Morocco. And that he has already been Governor of a Mediterranean state, not only points to his already elevated personal status, but also to the fact that the northern region of Africa where he was born was part and parcel of the great Trans-Mediterranean civilisation which included Egypt, Greece, and Italy.

Therefore, the Othello we encounter is as ‘civilised’ as the topmost citizens of Venice. But from the very start, he is hated like hell by two Venetian men, partly on account of his colour. One of them is Iago, immediately because of Othello’s having promoted someone else as his military second-in-command (lieutenant), instead of the said Iago. The other one is Roderigo, a non-military citizen, who is incensed at Othello’s having won the heart of the Venetian beautiful Desdemona, Roderigo’s efforts to win her hand in marriage having been humiliatingly repulsed by her.

It must be admitted that why and how Desdemona comes to fall in love with Othello and gets married to him comprises one of the most moving scenarios in all the annals of romance. Speaking before a coincidental emergency meeting of Venetian senators chaired by the Duke, Othello impressively narrates the astonishing story of his life from his childhood to the present. It is a story of incredible adventures, dangers, escapes, survivals, and victories on battlefields as well as inside outlandish and nightmarish places – a story which wins Othello the heart of Desdemona, to the seething chagrin of haters of black skins, who include her father Brabantio, Roderigo her unsuccessful suitor, and Iago the self-confessed demonic hater of Othello.

The rest of Othello’s story portrays him as a man of valour who is also, sadly, a very poor judge of character. At no stage does he see through Iago’s devilish scheme of falsely characterising innocent and faithful Desdemona as an adulteress.

Othello thus comes off as the eminent heroic lover who is tragically deficient in wisdom and reading of minds. Too late he equates himself, having killed Desdemona, to ‘the base Indian’ who ‘threw a pearl away richer than all his tribe’.