The AU and media role in ending harmful practices

What would it take to end harmful practices that affect children such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage among others?

For the most part, the answer has been in legislation. Uganda, for instance, enacted the Female Genital Mutilation Act in 2010 and Kenya in 2011. Tanzania preceded both countries. In addition, these countries have adopted the Saleema Initiative to end FGM by 2030 and so on.

The African Union (AU) recognises that legislation is important, and progress has been made, but the media has a critical role to play in ending these harmful practices against women and children. The AU Ending Harmful Practices Unit in collaboration with the Spotlight Initiative Africa Regional Programme, UNFPA-UNICEF joint programme on the elimination of FGM, and partners such as Plan International and World Vision International are leading efforts in media engagement.

As such, these actors recently engaged media scholars and practitioners in Eastern and Southern Africa, from at least 10 countries, including Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Kenya.

The UNFPA Kenya deputy representative, Dr Ezizgeldi Hellenov, challenged participants to play their role in shaping public discourse and holding policy makers and other actors in ending harmful practices accountable. The three-day training held in Nariobi, led by Global Media Campaign, was eye opening. It highlighted achievements, where progress has been slow in some, and how much can be contributed.

What is really interesting about this training was the perspective that the media has such incredible power in creating change and huge potentials to drive the agenda for change. For years, media have been deeply implicated in patterns of discrimination and perpetuating harmful practices through their reporting.

In recent times, we are told the media is dying – social media is killing traditional media, and social media cannot be trusted because it is a conveyor belt for misinformation and so on. One would think, whichever way we look, journalism and its carrier, the media are doomed to die. There are voices advocating for solutions as the only way to save journalism – that there is too much bad news. People are tired of scandals, corruption, failure in service delivery, the senseless deaths in accidents that read in large numbers, and inability to protect vulnerable children from child marriage and early pregnancy for girls. We need to take some pills and not talk about the things that depress us – it is too much to bear. So I cannot bring the statistics of child marriage, here less, I depress my readers.

So, we blame the messenger and the message. We would rather wake up one day without warning when our countries have fallen apart because holding various actors to account is now archaic. We can look the other side since audiences do not wish to hear of it anyway. Looking beneath the surface is also too much work, so it is easier to cover weddings and other pleasant things. And of course, give solutions and preach peace during violent elections.

Naomi Sakr in 2004, writing of media and women notes that if the mass media form part of the apparatus through which particular gender roles and attributes are defined and assigned, it follows that the media will also be a site for negotiating changes in those definitions. Similarly, ending harmful practices, is not something that legislation alone will fix, because most of these, are deeply rooted in our social norms and sometimes protected by the very people that need to be shielded from them. It is, therefore, commendable, that the AU identified media as a critical actor in causing social change that upholds the dignity of all. The media can play a greater role in creating awareness and amplifying community voices on ending these harmful practices, beyond news.

Child marriage, child sacrifice and defilement, all happen in the context of extensive legislation in line with the protection of children. Many of these are very good laws. The problem is, many of these laws are either not widely known or effectively implemented.

Take for instance, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the child (ACRWC) that even exists in a child friendly version, how many communities have interacted with it? How many countries who are signatories actively work towards ensuring the provisions are respected? According to the Charter, children are important members of African society who require a happy, loving, understanding home that helps them develop their minds, bodies and become themselves. And, children with different or extra needs should have their needs met.

Yet, the statistics of these harmful practices, stories from the countries that participated in the training, and driving through Kampala, with many children in difficult circumstances asking for what to eat, day in day out, the malnutrition in some areas and of course, child abuse, are the biggest indicators of how we have failed children. We should do more. The media can play a huge role by holding responsible parties accountable.