The cancer of noise pollution in Kampala

Noise pollution in Kampala city suburbs and residential areas has reached noxious levels.

The perpetuation of this noise pollution can be categorised into three limbs. The first limb has illegal makeshift bars that opened up during the Covid-19 lockdowns to conveniently serve its patrons who were city suburbs residents to avoid the enforcement of standard operating procedures.

The second limb is licensed bars and hotels, which are legally permitted by the law to emit some level of noise in mixed commercial and residential areas.

Noise from bars and hotels must only be emitted on premises that are soundproofed. Premises with soundproof must not emit noise beyond 55 decibels during daytime and 45 decibels during nighttime.

The National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) website indicates that 55 decibels are equivalent “to a teacher speaking in a classroom of 50 students” and 45 decibels “is equal to the sound of someone speaking in a room which those outside the room cannot hear”.

The third limb of noise pollution, which is prohibited in residential areas, is advertising by megaphones or any other form of amplified sound equipment, laughing loudly, and yelling, among others.

The exception to this third limb of noise pollution in a residential area is when the local council authorities permit the emission for public interest purposes. This authorisation only applies during the daytime.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned noise emission standards have not been followed by individuals and business entities which has subsequently led to a fundamental violation of city residents’ right to a healthy environment as enshrined in Article 39 of the Constitution.

The protection of this human right has been enabled through numerous national laws. The principal laws and regulations in place to curb noise pollution include the National Environment Management Act No. 5 of 2019, the Kampala City Council Act, and the National Environment (Noise Standards And Control) Regulations, 2003.

The enforcement of the legal regime on noise pollution has been a challenge. Interestingly, the sanctions against noise pollution are very stringent. Noise pollution attracts a 15-year maximum jail sentence, plus compensation to the victims of noise pollution.

One of the negative effects of being subjected to noise pollution is that you may suffer from a lack of productivity in any endeavour you engage in due to fatigue. In extreme cases, you may suffer from terminal diseases.

Noise pollution may also lead to insecurity in the locality where it is occurring, given that the neighbours may not hear someone raising an alarm call for immediate assistance.

Aggrieved persons affected by noise pollution are supposed to petition the local authorities where it is occurring. Once the local authorities neglect, fail, or refuse to deal with this human rights violation, the victims of noise pollution may lodge a complaint to the Executive Director of NEMA, with evidence of the noise pollution. This can be done by annexing a record of the noise pollution to their complaint.

Alternatively, the aggrieved person(s) may institute criminal proceedings against the perpetrators of the noise pollution by reporting this criminal activity to the nearest police station. Given the excellent legal regime in place to curb noise pollution, it should be rigorously enforced by the authorities.