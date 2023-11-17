The challenge of a rule-based society

I argued last week that Uganda’s current rulers run a moribund regime where both ordinary citizens and public officials blatantly violate established laws and rules. Rules, laws, provisions or standards, whether written or unwritten, are about what is prohibited and what is permitted, what is considered wrong or right, legal and illegal. We often loosely refer to this as the rule of law, basically meaning that society operates according to clearly stated laws or a set of generally accepted norms and customs about what is right and legitimate.

The rule of law is governed by a collage of institutions, which embody the range of rules of the game about what is acceptable and unacceptable. Rules may be morally unfair and ethically unjustifiable, discriminatory and biased against certain sections of society and groups of individuals, thus those affected will contest and resist an extant legal order.

When a specific rule-based order comes out of a narrow segment of society, say the upper classes and the propertied, it likely caters to the interests of a few and not the majority. Here, the laws in place and the institutions established do not serve the common good for the majority of society.

In a democratically run society, or at a minimum one that pretends to be a democracy as Uganda is today, the assumption is that rules, laws, norms and standards of conduct come out of the actions of the people’s representatives, either elected or appointed or presumed to be trustees of the public interest by virtue of their place and social standing. Historically, around the world, the biggest challenge of governing and managing society concerns how to design a rule-based order that subjects all members to the same set of rules, standards, laws and norms.

Having a constitution, whether written or unwritten, has for long been the universal gold standard, the baseline, for constructing a rule-based social order. As the supreme law, a national constitution is the basis for all public action, social behaviour and private conduct. It grants power and authority to individuals and institutions, sets provisions for individual freedoms and personal liberties, places limits on what the government can do and not do. Any action or activity not provided for by the constitution or other laws that operationalise constitutional provisions is necessarily illegal and illegitimate. But what the constitutions and laws provide for or not is often only half the matter, the other half, which is arguably the crux of the matter, is whether established rules and laws are respected and enforced.

Respecting established rules is in part a function of societal norms and belief systems – a tradition that compels citizens and residents to follow laws and rules even when not forced to or without monitoring and coercion. For the most part though, respecting laws and maintaining a rule-based society comes from enforcement and the threat of punishment.

Human beings are generally wired to take shortcuts, avoid costs and dodge inconveniences, thus the temptation not to follow the law or out-rightly break a rule. In fact there are personal benefits to not following the law, but potentially heavy costs to the public good and societal interests. A company or individual who dodges paying taxes against the law, benefits from that act of tax evasion but in so doing denies government the revenue needed to provide public goods for the benefit of society.

A top technocrat in the health ministry who steals billions becomes rich but at the expense of critical care urgently needed by citizens. A passenger motorcyclist who runs the red light or rides on the pavement gains by getting to their destination faster but isn’t just violating the law, he is endangering the safety of other road users.

Today, Uganda is for the most part a lawless country despite an array of laws and rules including a wordy and bulky national constitution that details all sorts of rules, standards and provisions. Lawless shouldn’t be interpreted narrowly to mean chaos, even though we actually have a good dose of this; it more generally means runaway impunity and no consistent accountability and punishment for wrongdoing.