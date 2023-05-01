Going all the way from Uganda to Beijing in China to share our perspective on ‘the Chinese Path to Modernisation and Global Governance System’, was an honour.

Modernisation is the positive transformation of society that makes humanity live happier and lead a better life. Global governance relates to the functionality of a system intended to provide public goods such as peace, security, justice, mediation or even trade, commerce and industry.

To modernise, there are basic fundamentals a society ought to take into account. The Chinese experience provides a good example.

First, society needs a thought leader: a figure that challenges thinkers from different fields. The leader convenes and leads the thinkers – to think and better still theorise models of development - leading to modernisation. The thought leader consistently discharges ‘soft power’ through strategy.

Second, society needs a team of thinkers and these could be from the academia, civil society or other professions that have a deep connection with society. It is the work of the leader to bring thinkers together to propose and theorise homegrown, context specific models of development.

Third, society needs a strategic lead mobiliser, a galvaniser – a typical change agent; one who ensures that the vision becomes reality by stating or re-stating clear goals, outlining a plan for achieving those goals and empowering members to take action on the plan. The lead mobiliser combines both thought leadership and action/doer qualities. We see these qualities in people like Chairman Mao Zedong in China.

Fourth, society also needs to build a team of executors; a mass group of well ideologically aligned implementers that are able to execute policies, plans, strategies, approaches in line with knowledge/research/models generated by the thought leader and guidance of the lead mobiliser.

Fifth, we then should find a committed team of monitors who will ensure strict compliance between theory and practice. Monitors also measure progress per plan. This team does not meddle in implementation. Instead, it has its eyes on, and hands-off. The team continuously reviews, prompts reforms and reviews.

Sixth, no modernisation can be complete if the dots are not connected. If there’s no story to capture and tell, then modernisation is as good as obscure. Society needs to connect all layers to media, arts and culture, which infuse history and context in the development trajectory. They give form and character to modernisation, but also tell the story of the past, present and future in ways that relate to society.

Seven, the above layers need to speak to each other seamlessly; combining soft and hard power approaches in form and substance. Coordination is a critical aspect. It should be noted that there is a possibility of healthy or unhealthy over-laps across layers.

And, lastly, modernisation that works is one that explores and exploits resources available to society. Sustainable modernisation is one where there is consensus on the model, but more importantly, one based on cooperation and collaboration with the people and societies.

After studying the Chinese experience, we learn that:

1. Modernisation is a process – and is not an end in itself;

2. If you modernise the mind, you can transform the physical community;

3. Every society is unique and therefore ought to determine its own model;

4. Societies can collaborate in knowledge, technology exchanges and trade;

5.Civilisation played a key influence in the modernisation of China;

6. In Uganda, the communitarian concept of the African life-style has played a significant role in the establishment of the current Parish Development Model (PDM) which is presently rebalancing community modernisation;

7. Peace, security and discipline are key pre-requisites for modernisation;

8. Reform, reform and transform. Reforms lubricate modernisation;

These lessons are not obvious and on the surface in our day-to-day lives but emerge quite easily with a little effort at studying them. What is harder still is taking them to heart and implementing them to achieve the modernisation that we all seek in every country around the world.