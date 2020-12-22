The Christian in political engagement

By John Senyonyi More by this Author



It is the Church father, St Augustine, who pointed out that a Christian lives as a citizen of two worlds - a native of the nation of residence, and of the Kingdom of God, in which we are now citizens mysteriously, and to which we are destined.

All our earthly preoccupations draw their motivation, inspiration and purpose from our citizenship in God’s Kingdom. Therefore, the Christian cannot be ‘so heavenly minded that he is earthly good for nothing’.

For that reason, it is an established fact that historically Christians, albeit with some failures, have been the greatest influence for good in the world.

On the other hand, no human is so wicked that no good may be found in them, or so good that no flaw may be found in them. Such is the effect of the original fall (in Adam); the best of us is an alloy of good and evil.

These two truths underlie the Christian’s social-political duty in this world. No one may be written off as useless to the political agenda of any nation.

The Christian is able to and should cautiously and respectfully participate in the nation’s elections alongside people of contrary religious or political beliefs.

The Christian too faces the same dilemma as everyone else, to choose from a host of candidates. Non-participation is not a choice, for ‘no vote’ is a vote after all.

Likewise, we may not simplify political choices to similarity in religious convictions. A Christian candidature or even a Christian party does not necessarily connote credibility of the political agenda and intentions of the aspirant; governance is more than good intentions. The Christian excitement over ex-Zambia’s president Fredrick Chiluba for his explicit Christian ‘manifesto’ turned into muted shame because of the corruption in his presidency. It is nevertheless vital that the political agenda for the Christian agrees with what issues from (Christian) love for God and for everyone, especially for the most vulnerable. We hold that political manifestos should enhance godliness in society. I asked a friend and respected Christian leader, Dr Os Guinness, some years back when the US faced a ‘difficult choice’ election. His brief reply, neither prescriptive nor an easy one, was, “Vote for the least evil.”

How will a Christian gain fore knowledge to know which government will be the lesser evil for Uganda? If our elections were on a point of ideology and incorruptibility, maybe the answer would be easier.

Without that, the principle of ‘no one so wicked without some good, and no one so good without flaws’ cannot be ignored. There are many complications to elections for the Christian.

Sir Winston Churchill with characteristic wit called ‘democracy the worst form of government, yet the best that humans have ever discovered.’ Democracy is indeed not without its weaknesses.

Today, the world flaunts the Westminster form of democracy as the single most necessary and credible form of political governance.

With all due respect, I personally think the national context too matters. For example, in Uganda, lining up behind a candidate in pursuit of democracy is affected by pre-voting influence and marriages, families and communities due to the visibility of the voter.

A spouse or a community member may be compelled to vote a certain way against his or her will. On the face of it, it is the most transparent form of elections as everyone witnesses who has the most ‘voters’.

Lining up also presents a particular challenge religious leaders, and admittedly to many Christians.

It presents a higher likelihood of alienating opponent(s) in the church. My pulpit message, though certainly innocent and apolitical, may suffer disesteem.

In the ideal world, who I vote for should be an ideological choice, of what I perceive to be the preferred agenda for the nation. Our African social set up, however, seldom divorces personal convictions from collective convictions.

We intuitively expect family and friends to subscribe to the same ideology. I remember a candidate who walked to a voting centre with his seven family members to cast, in this case, by ‘secret’ ballot.

At the end of the day, he got less than eight votes at the centre! Some family member voted against him. We can only speculate the conversations that evening in their home! For, in Africa, what happens in politics will likely spill over into the home.

Covid-19 has further complicated elections for the Christian since distancing from one another goes against our social and religious grain. Neither lining up nor secret ballot elections, in the heat of political contentions and campaigns, predisposes Africans to the need for ‘social’ distancing.

Rev Can Dr Senyonyi is a former

vice chancellor, UCU Mukono

