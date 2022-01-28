The chwezinisation of relations between Uganda and Rwanda

Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, until recently the chief of UPDF’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, joined the resistance army in the 1980s. He was young and must have carried the idealism that accompanies youthful curiosity.

As the chief of CMI, he faced challenges from diverse corners. The Rwandan government accused him of being responsible for the frosty relationship between Uganda and Rwanda. The US government slapped sanctions on him.

Yet whatever negatives are said about him, Maj Gen Kandiho is the man who destroyed foreign cells of espionage alleged to have to have infiltrated Uganda’s national security architecture. I for one would not envy him and his recent office. But someone had to do the job; and at that particular time, it was Maj Gen Kandiho.

I do not praise Gen Kandiho for some kind of benefaction. Neither am I related to him in some professional way; for I am a peasant, he a military man. The only relationship I have with him is that he is married to someone who traces her roots to my home district (Kasese).

*****************

I spent the evening of Sunday, November 28 2021 at the residence of a British diplomat in suburban Kampala. The invite was for a barbecue; but I have been around long enough to know that even when eating, diplomats do diplomatic business. At the residence, I was surprised to find diplomats from almost all European Union countries. We were only four locals (including Mr Philip Idro, the former ISO director general).

This particular diplomat and I got talking. One topic led to another until we reached the issue of Uganda-Rwanda relations. ‘What do you think President Museveni should do to allay Mr Kagame’s concerns,’ he asked? I responded: which concerns? Don’t you think Mr Museveni too has concerns that Mr Kagame should deal with,’ I responded with questions. After a lengthy chat on the Uganda-Rwanda relations, the diplomat said: I think the only way forward is for Mr Museveni to make an act of appeasement towards Kigali. Clearly, he is the more flexible of the two and any action to assure Kigali would be good for the Uganda-Rwanda relationship.

Now, rumour reaching me in Kiburara is that on his recent visit to Kigali, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba was carrement (French: straightforward) told: Remove Maj Gen Kandiho from the leadership of CMI and we start talking. And less than 100 hours later, Maj Gen Kandiho was assigned to another station. If I had his number, I would send him a message of congratulations on his new assignment. Removing one from dealing with Rwanda at that level can be such a relief. By removing Maj Gen Kandiho from the leadership of the UPDF’s military intelligence, Mr Museveni may have carried an act of diplomatic appeasement towards Kigali. However, it should be remembered that the policy of appeasement has always been associated with weakness. Plus most of the beneficiaries of such an act of appeasement tend to push their hand farther than it would be welcome.

************

But there are two issues in this Muhoozi-led Uganda-Rwanda diplomacy. The first is the ‘chwezinisation’ of a clearly state-state diplomatic issue. Internationally, it is called kitchen diplomacy (where relatives are involved in state to state diplomatic engagement).

We may make quick wins using the CDC (Chwezi Diplomatic Code); but what happens when the Bachwezi leave (as they did the last time they were here)?

The other issue is that of appeasement. If another country (in a state to state diplomatic engagement) demands the removal of a member of the military leadership in another country, what else would such a country demand later?