The Compassionate Perspective of 2024

The global economy continued to stumble in 2023 following a similar trend from 2022. Many factors have been responsible for our economic struggles over the last few years.

Beginning with the after-effects of coronavirus 2019, which were evident worldwide, to the conflicts that have plagued many countries, and to the unavoidable disasters that continue to befall many countries.

The misfortunes divert our attention and concentration from the plans of the year. For example, they rob us of resources that we have already planned to address development activities of the calendar year.

So, this bad luck forces countries to rearrange priorities and immediately tackle the emergencies of the day. We see how the world got caught up in various wars. These wars have resulted in stopping the free movement of goods (especially essential ones like foodstuff – wheat and petroleum products).

Movements of services and people have suffered greatly this year. The scarcity of many essentials has raised the prices of those commodities (forces of demand and supply).

And the ability of the people to buy these things has been reduced as a result. How long will such economic events prevail? For as long as a permanent solution to them has not been reached. Despite efforts to create favourable conditions for peace and stability, we are still looking for conditions that make life livable.

Somehow, these undesirable conditions have continued to stress people and deny them the chance to go about their businesses as usual. When people are not at liberty to make things happen, and when they cannot do things that bring money to them, they get discouraged and start to think about other ideas.

When people cannot work and achieve their targets, they will leave their homes and run away to try and get the things they desire for their lives. When they cannot get an education at home, they run away to get it in another country. When their relatives and friends get killed in their homes and they are displaced and forced to take refuge in a displacement settlement, they will try to find a haven.

They will then go to other countries that offer them safety, peace, security, opportunities, and all those things that are not prevailing at home.

We see in every part of the world that displacements continue as migrants try to embark on risky journeys and do things like crossing dangerous waters to find better opportunities.

Despite the risks, they get up, and off they go. So, it means that things generally continue to be tough. The new year will be another to forget going into the new year. We want the new year to bring money, wellness, peace and tranquility. Is there any hope that things will change for the better?

No. It will take some miracles to achieve this. At the moment, I see refugee numbers continuing to increase in countries that remain hospitable to them. I see newer conflicts emerging to add to the existing ones to trigger the massive exodus of citizens. All these combined means that the situation facing citizens affected by conflict and disasters will worsen. So, 2024 might become a year when we will experience more of the same.

However, even when we do not see the light at the end of the tunnel, the time is right now to explore innovative solutions to the challenges that have become a mainstay in our society. It will require one moment of magic to solve these problems because the causes are similar.

I see upheavals because the efforts to address some situations are not enough. They are too diplomatic to yield results. With this approach to doing things, I see newer humanitarian turbulences emerging in 2024.