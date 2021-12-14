The cost of unplanned construction

For many years, humanity has enhanced their knowledge of building by undertaking constructions of their homes following their needs, style, tradition and culture. Usually, this is based on available resources as societies have try to build cost-effective settlements. To many, building materials were available in abundance within the communities.

Soil bricks made from vegetable soil to clay bricks were abundant. Clay bricks are also available in some low-lying areas of our land. That, to most of us, was a fair way to begin. Today, with changing demographics and other emerging issues and needs, this comfort of the abundance of resources has changed. And suddenly, we find ourselves competing for building materials and also for the land to build on. Thus, we now grapple with poor housing facilities, especially among our urban communities. It is so rampant that the talk about sustainable cities might yet be a distant dream in our part of the globe.

If we must catch up with the rest of the world in realising a global objective of sustainable buildings, we need to enhance two factors. One factor is our building culture. Secondly, planning for sustainable buildings and settlements. Enhancing our building construction culture will be crucial in our quest for sustainable building settlements.

We need a positive culture to have a deep foundation necessary for the sustainability that we desire. So that, when we choose materials, we choose to ensure resilience against weather hazards, as an example. We can even make the choice of improve the quality and strength of the building materials. Leave alone the culture of selecting materials that give us temporary facilities. And go for one that provides more permanent materials. To do this we require the right culture.

The olden culture can hinder our particular goal of having sustainable building settlements. We see how culture plays a negatively among some communities. Where we see them still shunning using toilets because of certain beliefs.

These communities cannot improve their sanitation and hygiene habits until they put aside the old customs in favour of the positive culture.

There is a strong suspicion among many town residents that we have many slums around us because we are still caught up in the culture and practice of construction without proper planning. You have to look around our city outskirts. And our residential building settlements.

A good percentage of our housing development has got the characteristics of some not-so-very good planning. No planning for drainage of foul water. Poor planning for access to utility services - power lines and water lines.

Accessing our homes is also challenging. We choose to build our homes in areas meant for industrial development. It is common that a petrol station or a fuel depot is built next to our residences. How comfortable can you be residing next to such a hazardous facility? It is up to us to determine the settlement habits and style that we require. Check the physical planning requirements with the urban planning authorities. And avoid the confusion that our settlement culture is causing on physical planning.

We can enhance a positive culture by integrating planning into our local building culture, and mitigate the risks posed by unplanned settlements. Then we will be able to win the war against slums and become urban. And eliminate wasteful spending on expensive projects in the wrong places. With the most optimum of resources, we can ensure that our expensively assembled buildings fit well in the right places.

It starts by appraising our local building practices and settlement habits and modifying it to incorporate better planning.