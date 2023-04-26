The current situation in Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of the Sudan would like to clarify to the public opinion and the international community the following facts:

The unfortunate events that occurred on Saturday, April 15, 2023 resulted from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF’s) rebellion against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in a number of locations in the capital and some other cities, following the attack that the RSF launched against the residence of the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), which is located next to the General Command of the Armed Forces.

The attack took place on the same day the scheduled meeting between the President of the Sovereignty Council, the Commander-in-Chief, and the Commander of the RSF was supposed to take place. This indicates bad intention on the part of the RSF. Accordingly, the Armed Forces responded, driven by their national duty and responsibility to protect unity, security and stability in the country, in order to defeat the attack and expel the RSF from the vicinity of the General Command and other headquarters the rebel forces tried to seize, such as the Republican Palace, Khartoum Airport and the radio and television headquarters.

As a result of the rebellion of the RSF command, the president of the TSC and commander-in-chief of the armed forces issued a decision to dissolve the RSF and declare it a rebellious force against the state, and it will be dealt with on this basis.

It should be noted that all national, regional and international mediations that sought to persuade the RSF command to integrate into the armed forces have failed due to the intransigence of its leaders.

In the midst of the confrontations that are still ongoing with the dissolved RSF remnants, the ministry affirms that the Armed Forces have adopted a combat strategy with a view to minimising losses among civilians and private and public property, although these measures may take some time to end the control of the RSF remnants over the government sites.

The ministry of foreign affairs affirms that the competent authorities have taken all necessary measures to protect all headquarters and staff of diplomatic missions accredited to Khartoum.

The ministry expresses its appreciation for the efforts of the Arab and African countries and the international community to help calm the situation in the country, and would like to stress that this should be dealt with as an internal matter and the Sudanese alone are able to settle it, therefore, International interference in matters that falls within the domestic jurisdiction of states is not the right way to resolve the issue in question.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeals to the international community, represented by the United Nations, the African Union, and all other regional organisations, to condemn the rebellion of the Rapid Support Forces against the national Armed Forces of the Sudan. As the official and legitimate institution responsible for ensuring unity, peace and stability in the Republic of Sudan, the national Armed Forces also represents a crucial safety valve for the stability and security in the whole region. The ministry of foreign affairs also calls on the United Nations to condemn the rebel forces for their deployment and continuation of fighting in cities and residential areas, which endangers civilians, including women and children. For further clarification, what is going on is not civil war but it is rebellion against the state and its unity.