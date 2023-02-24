The curse of OPM and fate of the Karimojong

We wanted to write a book on Office of the Prime Minister. (OPM) We approached a senior official in the OPM to sell the idea. And a meeting was set. A very jolly fellow with a very raw sense of humour, the guy joked that the OPM is known for scandals and that the book would have to detail all the scandals. We burst into laughter.

The character of the current office can be traced to the Obote II presidency. Without any constitutional provision for the office, president Obote created OPM (as a cabinet portfolio) and appointed Mr Otema Alimadi as prime minister.

When Mr Museveni came to power, he continued with the office. In a manner that can be likened with political appeasement and patronage, Mr Museveni even had the luxury of having three deputy prime ministers.

To the best of my recollection (I could be wrong on this), the 1995 Constitution did not provide for the OPM. Yet Mr Museveni continued to appoint prime ministers and their deputies.

The Constitution was then amended to provide for this ‘important office’. I think Prof Apolo Nsibambi was the first prime minister to hold that office under a constitutional provision. As they say, the office is as good as the person who holds it. So, the person who gave the OPM high political visibility was Mr John Patrick Amama Mbabazi.

But since the OPM was made the host of several ministries, there have been issues of accountability on policy guidance, resource management, administrative management and corruption or theft. Not so long ago, Minister Hillary Onek accused Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja of taking over the functions of his ministerial portfolio.

Cynics may trace what looks like the curse of the prime minister’s office to the 1960s. Yes, that time under the 1962 Constitution when OPM held and exercised executive powers and authority.

Karamoja region has the highest percentage of people living under the poverty line. Most leaders have had the region in their cross hairs with the ultimate objective of absorbing it into the national grid of social and economic development.

Sir Edward Mutesa, the first president of Uganda, is said to have donated his salary for the development of Karamoja. This gave the region the national profile that it deserved. Then there once was the Karamoja Development Agency (KDA) whose first leader was from Arua. Some Karimojong elite used to call KDA (Karamoja Develops Arua).

To raise the profile of Karamoja, Mr Museveni ‘escalated’ his effort to develop Karamoja by creating an affirmative action Cabinet portfolio specifically for Karamoja region. But all that effort has come to near-nought. Why?

It is my submission that the effort to absorb Karamoja region into the national socio-economic narrative seems to lack local content from the Karimojong. People write project proposals in Kampala without the input of the Karimojong. For instance, who told government that the immediate need of the Karimojong is iron sheets? Yet even if the people of Karamoja really needed those iron sheets over their other needs, the said iron sheets have been stolen by the elite in Kampala.

From the valley dams whose physical existence could only be seen by hydrological specialists to the stolen iron sheets, what is the fate of Karamoja as part of Uganda?

The cattle corridor of Greater Ankole used to have water problems. But with the proliferation of valley dams, the issue of droughts have been mitigated to near-complete problem solving. What if Karamoja had those valley dams now?