The dangers of Uganda’s deepening state decay

By  Moses Khisa

The bulk of Uganda’s public sector is dysfunctional. Private and parasitic goals trump public and progressive interests

General David Sejusa, former coordinator of Uganda’s intelligence services, turned reneged and his actual status in the armed forces remains unclear, is one of the most thoughtful Ugandans. Whatever his past infractions and excesses when he served the system, Gen Sejusa is a perceptive and patriotic citizen. Candid and courageous. Now no longer serving the State and practically constructively retired, as he claimed in a court petition, Gen Sejusa has been quite active on Twitter over the past years. It’s worth keeping track of his comments although it is notable that he tends to steer clear of direct political arguments perhaps wary of running afoul of the establishment.

