The dangers of Uganda’s deepening state decay

General David Sejusa, former coordinator of Uganda’s intelligence services, turned reneged and his actual status in the armed forces remains unclear, is one of the most thoughtful Ugandans. Whatever his past infractions and excesses when he served the system, Gen Sejusa is a perceptive and patriotic citizen. Candid and courageous. Now no longer serving the State and practically constructively retired, as he claimed in a court petition, Gen Sejusa has been quite active on Twitter over the past years. It’s worth keeping track of his comments although it is notable that he tends to steer clear of direct political arguments perhaps wary of running afoul of the establishment.

Every often, Gen Sejusa speaks out on some of the most biting problems staring at us and the tragic events that keep proliferating. Given his background in the military and intelligence, Sejusa’s default interest and concern largely centres on the state of the State.

Recall that back in 2013, he triggered a storm when he warned that the country was in the grip of lawlessness at the behest of the then partisan Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura. He also denounced what became known as the ‘Muhoozi project,’ the move to have Museveni’s son succeed his father as President and Commander-in-Chief.

Almost 10 years later, the issues that Gen Sejusa articulated and sought to get Ugandans to come to grips with are fully with us in starker terms and with grave implications up in the air. For one, Uganda is fully gripped with runaway lawlessness. It’s everywhere, but of course not by everyone. It has become the rule not the exception for certain individuals or groups to commit wrongs at will and with sheer impunity.

The police and security agencies appear either demobilised, distorted or captured in a way that renders them unable to serve the public interest. Ugandans ask who is in charge or if we still have a government and state apparatus supposed to ensure order and rule-governed behaviour by all.

In a recent Tweet, Gen Sejusa lamented how it is that a presidential directive not to evict poor people from the land they occupy is flatly and flagrantly ignored! Evictions go on, buttressed by the very military and police forces that are supposed to enforce presidential directives. The President will strongly denounce torture by security and intelligence agencies yet appalling cases of torture keep piling. As I have underlined in these pages before, our roads are outright havens of impunity, lawless and shocking bad manners. The powerful and connected do as they please, increasingly joined by the wretched of the earth. Poor police officers for the most part can only look on helplessly.

But it is not that the Ugandan state and government agencies are woefully incapable of enforcing the law, at least at the very basic level, and making sure that wrongdoing gets punished. Just wait when there are matters that directly challenge or threaten Mr Museveni’s hold on power, when for example Bobi Wine or Dr Besigye tries to hold a protest march or when there is need to deploy troops and police personnel to rig an election.

State priorities and the goals of government have become distorted and have defaulted to serving largely private interests and securing the current regime of rule. It is not the future of Ugandans being secured, it is the rule of the few being propagated. It is no longer about securing the common good and serving the public interest.

Museveni will condemn invasion of wetlands. He will direct that no one be allowed to take over a gazetted wetland. But powerful cabals that work for his continued stay in power will team up with Chinese business interests to raid any wetland.

Even if the wetland is near state house, Entebbe, Museveni may well not know about its despoliation, yet even if he did, he likely is too occupied with figuring out how best to maintain a loyal and effective armed forces to secure his rule than be bothered about protecting a wetland. He has to determine whether a former chief of military intelligence he just sacked can do well if put in charge of the police.