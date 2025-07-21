The data dilemma: Bridging Africa’s property data gap

Reliable data is the lifeblood of any mature real estate market. It underpins sound investment decisions, efficient urban planning, credit access, and policy formulation. Yet across much of Africa, property markets are starved of consistent, verifiable data. This absence of transparency—what some call “the silent crisis” of African real estate—is holding the sector back at a time when it should be accelerating.

This is a continuation of a conversation started at the Global Knight Frank Valuation & Advisory conference 2 weeks ago, where I was a panellist discussing the data dilemma across African Property Markets amongst other topics. The root of the problem in my opinion, lies in the dominance of informal land transactions. In many African countries, upwards of 90% of property deals happen outside formal registration systems. Customary land ownership, informal inheritance, and off-the record sales remain the norm. With outdated laws, high transaction costs, and limited public trust in land administration systems, there is little incentive to register property. The result is a system where even the most basic facts—who owns what, and where—are elusive.

Even where formal systems exist, data is seldom centralized or coherent. Public records are often incomplete or inconsistent, and data is dispersed across local councils and public entities operating in silos, land registries, banks, utility providers, and estate agents. There is no single source of facts, no national repository, and little standardization. The private sector, while active, often treats data as proprietary, limiting broader access. Meanwhile, the number of credible real estate research firms and open data platforms remains small.

Institutional limitations deepen the challenge. Many lands offices are under-resourced, understaffed, or technologically outdated. In too many cases, property records are still kept on paper—fragile, inaccessible, and easy to manipulate. In rural and peri-urban areas, tenure systems are often unclear or overlapping, which makes data collection not just difficult but politically sensitive. Conflicting claims, historical injustices, and bureaucratic delays all conspire to keep the system opaque.

Technology alone cannot solve these issues if the human and legal infrastructure isn’t in place. Real estate data collection and maintenance require funding, skilled personnel, and political will. But many local authorities lack the digital infrastructure—such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS), mobile survey tools, or automated valuation models—that could support timely and accurate data management. The challenge is compounded in informal settlements and remote areas, where access and mapping are logistically complex.

The consequences are felt across the board. For investors, both local and foreign, data scarcity increases perceived risk and reduces deal flow. Without reliable information on yields, lease terms, occupancy, or comparable sales, it’s difficult to underwrite real estate deals or benchmark performance. This limits capital inflows and stifles innovation. For developers and planners, the lack of insight leads to mispriced assets, poorly located projects, and skewed market signals. And for banks, the absence of verifiable data makes property-based lending riskier and more expensive, excluding many potential homeowners and entrepreneurs from credit.

What’s needed is a coordinated push—across both public and private sectors—to close the gap. Governments must lead efforts to digitize and standardize land records, clarify land tenure, and streamline registration processes. Legal reforms are crucial to simplify the formalization of ownership, particularly in areas governed by customary systems. At the same time, private sector actors—real estate firms, financial institutions, and Proptech companies—must collaborate to build shared data platforms, leverage digital tools, and promote greater transparency across the value chain.

Open data policies, tax incentives for formal registration, and public-private data sharing agreements could go a long way. So would investments in capacity-building for registry officials, valuers, and planners. In cities across Africa, where urbanization is surging and land is rapidly appreciating, the stakes are simply too high to leave property markets shrouded in ambiguity. Solving Africa’s property data problem won’t be easy—but it is essential. Without trustworthy data, there can be no meaningful access to finance, no effective urban planning, no sustainable real estate growth. The good news is that the solutions exist, and the technology is available. What’s needed now is leadership, investment, and a shared commitment to transparency. Africa is urbanizing fast, and its real estate sector is ripe with potential. Bridging the property data gap is not just a technical fix—it’s a strategic imperative for the continent’s future.

Judy Rugasira Kyanda, FRICS

Managing Director

Knight Frank Uganda



