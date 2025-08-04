The dead, burial grounds, and fake body parts

I was minding my own business on my way home from work. I stepped out of the taxi and walked towards the boda boda stage for the final stretch. It was a brisk walk because I needed to get home and shed all pretence. It is tough pretending to be normal. Two women were walking behind me, chatting in Luganda. “Ayambade. Tolaba bwe kanyeya? (She has put on. Can’t you see how it is shaking?) Let me explain for you boujee people who do not live in the ghetto and, therefore, do not get it. The two were talking about me, or more specifically, my backside. They did not for a moment think I could hear them. They were saying I had adorned myself with a synthetic derriere, like the ones sold at the arcade downtown.

I was not sure whether to be flattered or offended, but I was definitely amused. I hurried away just in case they decided to escalate their fact-finding mission. Honestly, I have never seen anyone wearing fake body parts unless we are talking about eyelashes, which are everywhere these days. So I would not know or care. It is their money, after all, so if they choose to buy fake dimples, a brain, or a six-pack, who am I to judge? We listen, we do not judge. Right? Let people do what they want with their money as long as it is not illegal and does not cause harm. It is like death wishes. Grant people their harmless wishes. You do not have to agree with them.

Do not worry, your turn will come. Two public figures, the late Supreme Court Justice George W. Kanyeihamba and Shaka Sali, the Kabale Kid known for his Straight Talk Africa Show, defied culture and norms in their wishes. The former wished to be buried at his home in Buziga, a Kampala suburb, rather than his ancestral home in Rubanda District, and the latter, who passed away in March 2025, wished to be cremated in Alexandria, Virginia, where he was. Thankfully, both of them got their wishes. But not without some discontent and dissatisfaction from distant relatives and village mates. Some of Prof Kanyeihamba’s village mates had a long list of reasons why they were unhappy with this decision. Let me share some of these, as highlighted in various media stories.

They argued that the wish denied residents of Rubanda and the entire Kigezi Sub-region the chance to host important visitors who would have travelled to attend the final send-off ceremony, and that holding the burial there would have added value to their village, as some roads might have been paved to facilitate easy access for guests. They believed it would have allowed locals to pay their respects to a son of the soil who was respected both nationally and internationally. They also pointed out that residents of Rubanda District might have earned some income, especially those offering services such as catering, accommodation, and hotels. Finally, they viewed the decision as unusual.

Despite this thoughtful and emotional PowerPoint presentation, they did not get their way. Thankfully. This is not to dismiss culture and norms but to suggest that the world can adapt and change how we do things from time to time. Is it appropriate to bury there? Well… So, for you, if you have lovely burial grounds with weeping willow benches, a white picket fence, and a river that soothes mourners, that is fine. But for most of us, where we come from, when someone dies, the body is often transported to a swamp, sometimes riddled with land disputes, somewhere in the middle of nowhere. Most often, the deceased is taken there because a great-grandfather, whom their father never even knew, was buried there.