The developed world should not choke Africa with selfish climate change agenda

One of the mechanisms used to manage climate change damage is called mitigation banking. It is a way to offset the ecological loss of a development project by compensating for the preservation and restoration of a different area. To illustrate it simply, a country could dedicate a particular area as a mitigation bank, and require that anyone intending to undertake a project with potential adverse impact on the environment and climate change outlook has to invest some money into this area. This is called purchasing credits from the mitigation bank, and these credits are part “license” to undertake development activities in other areas, even if the activities carry undesirable environmental and climate change consequences.

The mitigation bank would then be an implied healing ground for the adverse developmental activities happening in other areas. The monies invested in the mitigation bank are dedicated to preserving the ecosystem in this dedicated area. Desirable activities like reforestation, and others of similar positive effect, then get implemented in the mitigation bank area. Mitigation banks ensure that there is compensation for consequences of unavoidable developmental activities.

A country undertaking the above would be able to fix appropriate demands on investors in regard to how much they must inject into the mitigation bank before their projects are approved. The country would be in full control of the process of managing investments into the mitigation bank as well as in control of the nature of developmental activities that investors engage in, after purchasing credits. Also, the benefits of the relevant investments would be for the direct benefit of the country, offering employment, tax revenues and other benefits directly to the economy.

The Africa Climate Summit that happened in Nairobi, Kenya, this week. In the build up to the event, the African Union published a concept note for it, highlighting extremely ambitious climate change mitigation targets. For example, the note communicated under the summit’s call to action that “The summit aims to take an opportunity-driven lens and recognize Africa’s potential to realise growth without increasing emissions.”

From the note, one appreciates that Africa’s development agenda, including its financing will be pegged to these very ambitious goals. The African Leaders Declaration on Climate Change, adopted at the event, confirms the ambitions.

Africa is extremely behind the rest of the world economically. Developmental activities on the continent are, needless to say, unavoidable. On the other hand, our continent is being set up as the mitigation bank for the developed world, meaning that we shall not be able to undertake projects with potential adverse impact on the climate change trend. When developmental activities take place in the developed world, Africa is supposed to be the healing ground to compensate for the damage being generated from elsewhere. The benefits of those developmental activities are certainly not going to be directly benefiting Africa, since they do not belong to Africa.

You will only hear of $100billion being promised to Africa, and may think it is a gift. Strictly speaking, the developed world will simply be purchasing credits from the mitigation bank that is Africa, at a price the developed world has set themselves, most likely arbitrarily. If Africa is lucky and they pay such an amount, it will be incomparably smaller than the price that Africa is accepting to shoulder through impossible climate change goals that sabotage the continent’s normal progress that would otherwise be pursued without potentially disabling constraints.

And here, African brothers and sisters, is what my discomfort is. We are committing to develop ourselves through a means no other people have ever done. We want to develop by being extremely cautious about maximizing deployment of our resources, in favor of climate change mitigation. We are saying we want to be a global experiment concerning our economic emancipation. And even worse still, as already said above, we are being set as a mitigation bank for the developed world to execute their development activities as our continent provides the needed healing for the accompanying damage. As you already know, our contribution to the global climate change assault is nothing to worry about.

It is not logical that we are trying to be the answer to a problem which we do not contribute to, at a disproportionately high cost to us in terms of restrained development pursuit. And as you possibly know still, there are global players urging us on. Plus, the financing of our development projects by global institutions will be linked to this whole thing.

In an ideal world, the developed nations would be asked to scale down their own development, and the resultant emissions, as Africa pursues development without disproportionate climate change control restrictions, so that we all equally share the benefits of development and the burdens of damage control.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant

[email protected]