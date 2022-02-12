The devil is in the Twitter pages

The morning after author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija fled the country, I woke up to a ferocious stream of tweets. The top debate was on his whereabouts and the likely route he took on his way out. That day, it felt like Ugandan Twitter had woken up with a special burst of energy, to which my friend quipped that it seemed as if the devil himself had signed in that day.

Threats, revelations and voices of support all mingled on some of the trending tweets and it went on and on. Some social media users got the sharp end of the stick in the online thrashing that followed.

The streets of social media have become so mean that Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko has promised to introduce a private members Bill that would clamp down on cyberbullying. Judges have also complained about being bullied online and legislators, including Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, have promised to support Nsereko when he does bring his Bill.

With the continuous narrowing of civic spaces, occasioned in part by the way the Public Order Management Act of 2013 has been enforced, increasingly, those with access to a smartphone, computer, an internet connection and data have found refuge in the relative anonymity of social media. I say relative because, in cases like Kakwenza’s and that of Dr Stella Nyanzi, netizens have been rudely plucked from their scribbling space and thrown into dungeons from which they emerge with tales of torture before eventually finding their way into court battling charges of offensive communication under the Computer Misuse Act.

For every thousand voices that fear to express themselves online for fear of winding up in a ‘drone’, there is that one that is not afraid to assert themselves online, to hell with the consequences. This may partly explain why attempts to take down some of social media’s loudest voices seem to have had the opposite effect, stirring up a massive push back against the perceived oppressors.

The authorities should not be surprised when it appears that they are being mobbed online for these and a litany of other sins, at every chance and at the slightest excuse. To quote Martin Luther King in part, “violence begets violence; hate begets hate; and toughness begets a greater toughness….” Frequent users of Twitter are familiar with the use of the word “violence” (commonly spelt ‘vayolensi’ on Twitter). The more we squeeze the vocal people in all the wrong places, the more vitriol is generated and no one should be surprised that we are where we are now.

If we were assessing activity online, for its own sake, the businesses that sell data, gadgets and accessories as well as the taxman are reaping from this trend and the statistics of Ugandans engaging online are looking up but look a little beneath the surface and the disturbing evidence of bottled anger is beginning to leak onto the streets of social media. If anyone was ever interested in measuring the political temperature and the depth of discontent in Ugandan society, social media today is one place to look.

Even when we crack jokes, the humour is dark. We have somehow found a way to laugh at bizarre happenings in the form of corruption so gross, decisions so questionable and acts so grotesque that no one else in the world would find funny. We have even coined phrases for our despair that indicate we are beyond redemption. Perhaps the devil that has crept into many of our other national spaces has finally found his or her way to Twitter.

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

[email protected]