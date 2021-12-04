Prime

The duplicity of the Western media on Africa

Moses Khisa

By  Moses Khisa

What you need to know:

  • We are scarcely passive victims. We kiss up to our ostensible white saviors. We grant them a free hand to demean and disrespect us.
  • By contrast, when it comes to reporting about an African country by a Western media outlet, the opening line almost always has to underline the negative feature. 

The so called mainstream Western media has a knack for the dramatic and sensational. This is especially savored coming out of the African continent. 

