The educated among us owe a debt to society

By  Angella Nampewo

What you need to know:

  • Many are now leading professionals in their fields. What if we had a system of allowing even just a tenth of this knowledge amassed over the years, to trickle back into our basic schools? 
  • Even one lesson a week from a person who is actually practising in the field, would be useful instruction for our young generation.

You will say, my mother, father or guardian struggled alone to get me through school. You will say, my people raised my school fees singlehandedly, so why should I be obliged to share the proceeds of my education? By the proceeds, I am not talking about the money you earn now. In fact, I seriously discourage merely giving away cash to those perceived to be in need or underprivileged. We should more often consider sharing knowledge. If you haven’t tried it, I can guarantee that you will love the experience of watching the light bulbs come on in someone’s head when they finally grasp a particular aspect or concept of life. This is how teachers must feel on a daily basis as they get students to finally understand some theory or make a connection between ideas. 

