The educated among us owe a debt to society

You will say, my mother, father or guardian struggled alone to get me through school. You will say, my people raised my school fees singlehandedly, so why should I be obliged to share the proceeds of my education? By the proceeds, I am not talking about the money you earn now. In fact, I seriously discourage merely giving away cash to those perceived to be in need or underprivileged. We should more often consider sharing knowledge. If you haven’t tried it, I can guarantee that you will love the experience of watching the light bulbs come on in someone’s head when they finally grasp a particular aspect or concept of life. This is how teachers must feel on a daily basis as they get students to finally understand some theory or make a connection between ideas.

There is an amazing satisfaction that comes from being able to make that breakthrough and this week, I am even more thankful to teachers everywhere. For the first time, I really understood concepts in Physics as never before. I wished that this particular teacher had visited my secondary school all those years ago. Perhaps I would now be a scientist. This also made me realise that we are blessed with an amazing resource of educators who, if we only supported them, would do an amazing job in our schools.

However, outside of our school system is another formidable body of knowledge which is held by those who have been through our mighty institutions. Many are now leading professionals in their fields. What if we had a system of allowing even just a tenth of this knowledge amassed over the years, to trickle back into our basic schools? And no, I don’t mean just through the teachers we send to our nursery, primary and secondary schools. I am talking about professionals donating their time to build capacity of teachers and also stand in as instructors in our various institutions. Even one lesson a week from a person who is actually practising in the field, would be useful instruction for our young generation.

Aside from the opportunity to step away from our regular hectic business, technical or corporate schedules, we would gain the rare satisfaction of knowing we made a real difference in someone’s life. This satisfaction will not only improve our quality of life, it is likely to earn a reward in heaven.

Giving away material things is good and can help improve the lives of those we seek to help but donating knowledge is great because it is a gift that keeps on giving. The people we give this knowledge will pass it on to others in an endless chain. What we start now when we share knowledge is something that will outlive us and our children. What more incentive then do we need to start sharing knowledge today?

Lawyers have a great way of doing this. Sometimes they offer legal services pro bono. Medical personnel have done well too, in offering free medical camps for people who would conventionally be unable to access certain services. Many others offer similar services and all these are commendable. Let us now, in addition to all of the above, offer ourselves as the first teachers in our communities.

If you know something, teach others and watch society get transformed. A one-hour lesson once a week on savings or public health impact more lives than you could possibly imagine. So while you may have largely contributed to your own success, you have a chance to uplift others who did not have the same opportunities.