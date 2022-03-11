The endowments and treasures of EA

Dr Jonathan Kingdon is an extraordinary scholar. He is a senior research associate in zoology at the University of Oxford and currently a visiting fellow at the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study in South Africa. Closing in on the ninth decade of life on earth, he has seen the world far and near, the beautiful and ugly. At an advanced age, his intellect remains sharp, solid and sound.

Born and bred in colonial Tanganyika, to white parents, his father working as a colonial administrator, he developed a precious knack for questioning received wisdom. At the age of four in 1939, his mother made a journal entry of him asking if God had indeed created Adolf Hitler and if the Creator wasn’t disappointed in His creation! Jonathan is a unique scholar. He combines art and science in seeking to understand human evolution. He is an artist and a zoologist, does painting and drawings but has spent a great deal of his time scientifically studying birds and animals, the interaction of the natural world with the social world.

Jonathan demonstrates that science is art. Scientific findings have to be artistically understood and communicated as craft. This has been his most distinct and profound influence on the study of nature, animals and humans. Birds and animals have a lot to teach human beings and humanity owes a lot to the activities and practices of the animal kingdom. Our own ways and lives are dependent on animal species.

Over the past weeks I have had rich and engaging conversations with Jonathan over lunch, daily. His deep love and affection for Africa is unmistakable. I like to tease him that he is too biased in favour of the continent and its people. Having grown up in Tanganyika and taught at Makerere, he considers himself an East African citizen. East Africa is home, the best place in the world. Jonathan believes East Africa is not just the cradle of humanity and human civilisation, it is the world’s most important melting pot of immense cultural, sociological and ecological proportions.

I have disagreements with Jonathan, but he is adamant Africa and Africans have a lot to teach the world and it is time the rest of the world did more listening than talking to Africa. To him, the future belongs to Africa but only if Africans can fully embrace the Pan-African spirit and the ideal of Ubuntu not in the cheap rhetorical terms we know but in concrete and concerted ways. Everything else shall follow and flow. The endowments and treasures of the East African sub-region, for example, are vast and seemingly unlimited. The insect, bird and animal species of the region, the agricultural and ecological vastness, the cultural and linguistic richness. The Equator belt arguably has the world’s largest concentration of bird species.

Even if for a moment one sets aside the much vaunted natural resources that remain underground (my wish is that Uganda’s oil remains in the ground a little longer), and just focused on the endowments above the ground, East Africa is a minefield! Between Burundi, Congo and Rwanda together with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the East African Community bloc has a veritable tourism industry, which on its own can turn around the sub-region in quite profound ways. The fresh waters of our region and the wider environmental endowments, now being despoiled and assaulted recklessly, make East Africa rich in ways that sadly we don’t quite fully appreciate.

With East Africa’s more than 200 people plus 100 million further afield in Ethiopia alone, you have a region with a huge young population that can fuel the future rather than be seen as demographic problem.

But the potentials of our region will only bring about the kind of transformations we desire if there is a radical rethink and revolutionary change not just in our politics but also our cultural and intellectual contours.

Perhaps Africa does not have much to teach the world, contrary to what my friend Dr Jonathan Kingdon believes, but surely we Africans have a lot to teach ourselves, to liberate our societies and polities from the colonial mentality of not recognising the enormous endowments that surround us.