The face of war is changing

The grisly attack on a primary school in Mpondwe that left over 40 people dead has sent shock into the Ugandan security and intelligence apparatus.

Not in the least because it was unusual, but that it could be conducted with such brazen impunity and on unarmed civilians [most of whom were children] by five armed assailants.

The UPDF, which has boots in the DRC and an entire division in Kasese, must have felt the sting of it. Such attacks, by design, are meant to demoralize a force. To send the message that they aren’t effective in the design of combat strategy and to mock their resolve to protect their citizens.

For the UPDF, I can only imagine how hard this period is for them; their privates are shooting ministers they are meant to guard, a gruelling fight against cattle rustlers in the North, the deadly attack on their base in Somalia – and now this! It’s hard to imagine that the army commanders are getting any sleep – in fact, I know they aren’t getting any shut-eye these past few weeks.

And yet, conflict – in its many ways – is unabatingly growing. In the last year alone, a quarter of a million crimes were committed on Ugandan soil. Only about 68,000 of those were taken to court – and even fewer got resolved. The number by percentage is 4.5%.

If you resolve only 4.5% of the crimes committed on your soil annually, you don’t do much in preventing and deterring crime. Trust in the systems generally dwindles, a lethargy develops in the community that their concerns aren’t necessarily listened to and a lacklustre approach to reporting crime grows. This creates the very conditions that criminals rely on to execute brazen attacks.

It is also that the nature of war – and its understanding – is changing. In the early 90’s rebels huddled around a leader who declared they would overthrow a government. They’d proceed to set out conventional warfare with the strategic end aim of capturing state power. Now, rebel movements have different motives and intentions. Some, like ADF, aim to just create terror as a means of survival. The higher the casualty level, the more their militants get support from their funders. They aren’t interested anymore in amassing a cache of weapons or winning back territory and governance. It makes fighting them hard.

But Kasese is a unique case scenario. 63% of its land mass was taken by the government as conservation areas. Some 14% is taken by government farms of cotton leaving a very small margin to produce food. This makes the district, which has the highest population density, outside of the developed metropoles of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, a very difficult place to manage. Its cereal per acre yield at 800kg per acre is way too low for a district whose population is out of the money economy. The national average of cereal yield per acre is 2400kg/acre.